BBL 13 | Twitter lauds Melbourne Stars’ brilliant win in nail biting thriller against Hurricanes at MCG
Matthew Wade's explosive knock of 63 early in the match proved to be decisive|
Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars by seven runs in a dead rubber BBL contest at the iconic MCG on Monday. With the playoff spots already decided, the match was all about recovering some lost pride for the two teams and fortune favoured the Hurricanes climbing up to fifth in the points table.
Fans on the field 💚@MCG #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/kEoZxwUMO0— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2024
The skipper spending some time with fans 💚 pic.twitter.com/pnmcviZwkp— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 15, 2024
Another terrible season from the Melbourne Stars. 4 seasons in a row where they have missed finals and couldn’t even get a 50% record.— Leigh Jones (@leighjones0212) January 15, 2024
Just a terribly run organisation from tip to bottom. Time for change and to stop blaming the old board @CricketVicCEO
Wouldn’t be surprised if Melbourne Stars merge with the Renegades next season #BBL13— Rohanc (@rohancct) January 14, 2024
Come on Maxi.#Melbournestars#BBL pic.twitter.com/5l8EwX9xTq— Ryán (@itsaryanch) January 15, 2024
Self-preserving Melbourne Stars BBL batting was absolutely pathetic with 6 more wickets in hand— Big Al (@Bigalx432Al) January 15, 2024
UP THE MIGHTY HOBART HURRICANES— Hayley (@Hayleyyemma) January 15, 2024
Hobart Hurricanes have qualified for the Europa Conference League... #BBL13— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) January 15, 2024
That’s what you call a spinner 👇— Ella Cooper (@EllaCoo55777104) January 15, 2024
Hatzoglou from the Hobart hurricanes.
Hurricanes v Stars#BBL pic.twitter.com/ICwAHO06UE
Hobart Hurricanes 187/8 (20 Overs). Excellent Knock M Wade 63(41) and Ben McDermott 50(35).@HurricanesBBL #BBL13— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 15, 2024