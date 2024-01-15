BBL 13 | Twitter lauds Melbourne Stars’ brilliant win in nail biting thriller against Hurricanes at MCG

Opting to bowl first, things didn't work out well for the Melbourne Stars as Hobart Hurricanes thrashed their bowling lineup early on, scoring 36/0 in the powerplay. Openers Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott wreaked havoc in a gleaming 86 runs opening stand until Nathan Coulter-Nile provided the first breakthrough for the Stars by picking up McDermott with an outswinger exactly at the halfway stage. The Hurricanes continued to dominate with an important 46-run partnership between Wade and Macalister Wright who targeted Scott Boland and Glenn Maxwell. However, things started looking a bit shaky once they lost Wright and Tim David in quick succession, courtesy of Daniel Lawrence’s 3/25. The downfall continued thereafter with the wicket of Nikhil Chaudhary as the side tumbled from 140/2 in 16 overs to a final total of 187/8 on the big playing square like the MCG.

The Stars had a modest start with openers Thomas Rogers and Daniel Lawerence putting up a 19-run partnership before the latter departed in the third over. Rogers was then dismissed by Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis’ brilliant low full toss with the scorecard reading 31/2 at the end of the powerplay. The Stars’ batting was superbly expedited by Glenn Maxwell and Beau Webster, accelerating the score to 75/2 in eight overs up until Maxwell’s departure in the same over. With Webster and Marcus Stoinis on the crease, the Stars cruised to 125/3 in 15 overs with a 50-run partnership between the duo. However, Chris Jordan showed utmost grit under pressure and dismissed Stoinis, breaking the partnership ultimately worth 80 runs, enabled by a well judged catch by Tim David. While thrills continued further, the Stars continued to attack with Webster registering his half-century and a cameo of 14 runs from eight balls by Hilton Cartwright. Nevertheless, an excellent 18th and 19th over by Jordan and Ellis respectively killed the game effectively for the Hurricanes, leaving them 24 to get in the final over. It proved to be seven too many as the Stars’ total of 180/4 meant the Hurricanes snapped their three-match losing streak and leapfrogged the Stars into fifth position.