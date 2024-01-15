Ranji Trophy I Twitter reacts as Siddharth Desai shines in Gujarat's historic six run win over Karnataka in Ranji

Karnataka looked steady at 50/0 as Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Agarwal started with ease in the chase. Things went a bit haywire for Karnataka once the opening stand was broken by Siddharth Desai. Karnataka number 3 Shubhang Hegde and Padikkal showed a bit of grit in their 27 and 31 runs with three batters including Manish Pandey bagging ducks as Karnataka collapsed to get bowled out for 103 runs in 26.2 overs. The brilliant turnaround pushed Gujarat to an outright victory which looked difficult at the start of the day. Gujarat had managed to post 264 runs in their first innings and were 45/4 at one stage. Karnataka marched onto some respite with skipper Agarwal scoring a 109 and half centuries from Pandey and Padikkal to amass 374 runs and take a lead of 110 runs.