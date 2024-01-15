Ranji Trophy I Twitter reacts as Siddharth Desai shines in Gujarat's historic six run win over Karnataka in Ranji
If you're going to be a winner in life, you have to constantly go beyond your best. Gujarat proved this with their blazing victory in the Ranji Trophy, recording the smallest margin of victory and beating Karnataka by six runs with Gujarat spinner Siddharth Desai wreaking havoc with 7 wickets.
The ongoing Ranji Trophy has produced immense drama from all over the country with players, fro all departments, producing inspiring performances. While a few matches ended within 2-3 days, others still had some life left in them. But Karnataka and Gujarat played out a stirring encounter at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The Mayank Agarwal led side collapsed utterly in the chase of 110 runs to lose the match by six runs after dominating the first 3 days.
Karnataka looked steady at 50/0 as Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Agarwal started with ease in the chase. Things went a bit haywire for Karnataka once the opening stand was broken by Siddharth Desai. Karnataka number 3 Shubhang Hegde and Padikkal showed a bit of grit in their 27 and 31 runs with three batters including Manish Pandey bagging ducks as Karnataka collapsed to get bowled out for 103 runs in 26.2 overs. The brilliant turnaround pushed Gujarat to an outright victory which looked difficult at the start of the day. Gujarat had managed to post 264 runs in their first innings and were 45/4 at one stage. Karnataka marched onto some respite with skipper Agarwal scoring a 109 and half centuries from Pandey and Padikkal to amass 374 runs and take a lead of 110 runs.
Meanwhile, Gujarat managed to recover from 52/4 in their second innings and scored 219 runs. Gujarat batters too struggled at 145/7 at one stage but the lower order accelerated the innings to push the lead beyond 100 runs. The target seemed manageable for Karnataka as they were the favourites to gun it down. Unfortunately, Karnataka batters did not anticipate the sheer enchantment produced by Siddharth Desai who ended up bowling them away with his left arm spin magic.
With the win, Gujarat created a record of winning a Ranji Trophy game with the shortest margin defeating Karnataka by 6 runs. Earlier, the record was held by Jammu and Kashmir who defeated Andhra by 17 runs in 2013.
