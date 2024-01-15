SA20 | Twitter and Burger hold heads in disbelief after Romario Shepherd's impossible Jordan-esque catch

The South African opener sharply pulled a Nandre Burger back of a length delivery on the penultimate ball of the fourth over and the Kookaburra seemed doomed to sail over the infield and race away to the boundary hoardings. However, while Burger prepared for disappointment, Shepherd at forward midwicket sprung into the air with a leap that would impress Michael Jordan and at full stretch stuck out his right hand on a wing and a prayer. Yet, to every witness' unfathomable shock, the white rock fit into the Windies all-rounder's giant palm perfectly and stayed there even as the collapsed from the imaginary ladder.