SA20 | Twitter and Burger hold heads in disbelief after Romario Shepherd's impossible Jordan-esque catch

Shepherd's teammates immediately homed in on him after the Windian took a catch fit for the Louvre

No cricketing visual quite captures the imagination like a one-handed diving catch and across various iterations of it over the years, perhaps Romario Shepherd's effort on Monday will stand out when the dust settles. The catch was of such class even the bowler struggled to come to terms with it.

‌Durban's Super Giants' batting heroics to kick off the SA20 season ran into a Joburg SUper Kings juggernaut at Kingsmead on Monday that saw the hosts lose four wickets within the first seven overs. While their demise involved everything from a perfect googly to incredulous low bounce, none of them could even dare to eclipse Romario Shepherd's stratospheric effort to get rid of Matthew Breetzke. 
The South African opener sharply pulled a Nandre Burger back of a length delivery on the penultimate ball of the fourth over and the Kookaburra seemed doomed to sail over the infield and race away to the boundary hoardings. However, while Burger prepared for disappointment, Shepherd at forward midwicket sprung into the air with a leap that would impress Michael Jordan and at full stretch stuck out his right hand on a wing and a prayer. Yet, to every witness' unfathomable shock, the white rock fit into the Windies all-rounder's giant palm perfectly and stayed there even as the collapsed from the imaginary ladder.
A look of disbelief accompanied the elation on Shepherd's face as he wheeled around in ecstasy and while all his teammates jumped at him to celebrate the effort, Burger stood his ground. The bowler's expressions were straight from a cartoon with eyes popped wide and hands enveloping the mouth, in sheer disbelief of whether was had occurred was real. Twitterati's reaction was no different as they wrote off the grab as unsurpassable throughout the year and perhaps even in the hallowed history of cricket.



