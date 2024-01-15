SA20 | Twitter and Burger hold heads in disbelief after Romario Shepherd's impossible Jordan-esque catch
Shepherd's teammates immediately homed in on him after the Windian took a catch fit for the Louvre|
JSK
No cricketing visual quite captures the imagination like a one-handed diving catch and across various iterations of it over the years, perhaps Romario Shepherd's effort on Monday will stand out when the dust settles. The catch was of such class even the bowler struggled to come to terms with it.
Fly high Shepherd
January 15, 2024
Unbelievable
What an unbelievable catch by Romario Shepherd.pic.twitter.com/U7eaqH47cW— Cricket Nerd (@goodmen761) January 15, 2024
What a catch
WOW!!! What a catch… yoh Shepherd 👌🏽#SA20— Khathu Mudau (@KayMudau) January 15, 2024
One of the best
That was an unbelievable catch by— Boobhalan (@boobhalansvelu) January 15, 2024
Romario Shepherd 🔥
One Of D All TimE Best.. #SA20 pic.twitter.com/c1j09QIJvt
Catch of the season
Romario Shepherd, Catch of the season— Hustler (@HustlerCSK) January 15, 2024
Frame this one.... The best ever💫❤️🔥#SA20 pic.twitter.com/QLNx8H0QBz
Just wow
Romario Shepherd... that was some catch. Wow...#SA20— Ajay Dhami (@Ajay777Dhami) January 15, 2024
One insane catch per match
JSK casually taking one insane catch per match. This is just unbelievable, Romario Shepherd 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMxJnUn8al— Div🦁 (@div_yumm) January 15, 2024
Absolutely stunning
What an unbelievable catch by Romario Shepherd. Absolutely stunning. pic.twitter.com/dLrm7p57tI— Cricket Nerd (@goodmen761) January 15, 2024
Great catch
Unbelievable Catch Romario Shepherd 💛🫡— Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) January 15, 2024
Air man
Till the time I was about to praise the shot by Breetzke Romario Shepherd just plucked it out of thin air man!!!— Aadi Gupta (@AadiGupta09) January 15, 2024
What a catch man!!!#SA20 #JSK #DSG