SA20 I Twitter amazed as Pollard’s first over magic breaks Malan-Hermann mammoth opening partnership at Cape Town
A true leader always brings out the best for the team. MICT skipper Keiron Pollard provided a huge sigh of relief for his team by breaking the 138 runs opening stand between SEC batters Dawid Malan and Jordan Hermann who looked dangerous after attacking the MICT bowlers in Cape Town.
The Twitterverse was left amazed by Pollard’s brilliant strike of the first ball and took to social media to laud his effort.
Pollard did it
January 16, 2024
Finally a wicket
🚨LIVE:— Avuyile Sawula (@av_sawula) January 16, 2024
Finally a wicket for @MICapeTown! The skipper, Kieron Pollard catching Dawid Malan off his own bowling with his first delivery for the team.
Aiden Markram comes in and the @SunrisersEC sit on 138/1 pic.twitter.com/IcjwjiYFoo
Nicely done
Lmao Pollard 🙌🏾— LAMA 🇨🇩 (@LamaTheCule) January 16, 2024
Wicket in the first ball
Wow, Pollard had to take a wicket with first ball #mictvsec— Madouble (@Twomedouble) January 16, 2024
Breaks it
Pollard breaks the partnership with his first ball 🤣#SA20#MICTvSEC— Bafentse (Frank) (@Frank_Bafentse) January 16, 2024
Cant disagree
I don’t disagree, I mean more of a poorly executed idea that ended in disaster for them.— faux fox (@FiFyFauxFox) January 16, 2024
Lord
LLORD, LEADER, LEGEND 🔥— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) January 16, 2024
Skipper Pollard strikes with his very first delivery 🫡#OneFamily #MICapetown #MICTvSEC #SA20
He is happy
Pollard 😂😂😂— + (@stfuoxo) January 16, 2024
The breakthrough
Captain Pollard finally provides the breakthrough and Malan is fifty and out! #SA20— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) January 16, 2024
Strikes
Pollard strikes 😂— User Hyped for #Thalapathy ( ™ٖٖٖٖٖٖٜٖٖٖٖٖٖٜٖٖٖٖ ) (@VJFanatic07) January 16, 2024