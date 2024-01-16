More Options

SA20 I Twitter amazed as Pollard’s first over magic breaks Malan-Hermann mammoth opening partnership at Cape Town

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A true leader always brings out the best for the team. MICT skipper Keiron Pollard provided a huge sigh of relief for his team by breaking the 138 runs opening stand between SEC batters Dawid Malan and Jordan Hermann who looked dangerous after attacking the MICT bowlers in Cape Town.

‌Opting to bat first worked wonders for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape as openers Malan and Hermann were off to a flying start. With 53/0 in the powerplay to 130/0 in 10 overs, they both looked dangerous aiming to put a gigantic total on the scoreboard. However, showing grit and confidence, skipper Keiron Pollard decided to take the kookaburra and bowl. The 13th over of the innings gave a huge sigh of relief for the MICT players as their skipper dismissed Dawid Malan and broke the crucial SEC opening partnership of 138 runs. Pollard used his brilliance and bowled a gentle off cutter on a length outside off with Malan totally miscued it back to Pollard. The lack of pace did not work for Malan as he departed scoring 53 runs off 37 balls. Pollard grins and was all smiles as MICT finally experience some respite after a solid thrashing by the Malan-Hermann duo.

The Twitterverse was left amazed by Pollard’s brilliant strike of the first ball and took to social media to laud his effort. 

