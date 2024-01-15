SA20 | Twitter reacts as Klaasen class and Maharaj magic help Super Giants clinically dispatch Super Kings
Skipper Keshav Maharaj turned the game around with a miserly spell that involved two crucial breakthroughs|
SA20
Durban's Super Giants turned on the style against Joburg Super Kings to clinch a third straight win by comprehensively defending the modest total of 145. Heinrich Klaasen's 65 was followed by a stellar Keshav Maharaj showing that triggered a decisive collapse and earned his team a bonus point.
Huge win
A HUGE win for the Durban Super Giants!!!— SportUnlocked on Durban Youth Radio (@SportUnlocked_) January 15, 2024
3 wins from 3 for the Durban side who snatch a bonus point victory against the Joburg Super Kings. It’s a 2nd loss in a row for the Joburg side. Huge last over from Reece Topley, getting three wickets!!#Betway #sa20
Proud supporters
Me and my boy are JOBURG super Kings supporters.... We are proud supporters of cricket and it's a passion for our family....#WelcomeToIncredible#SA20@jacarandafm pic.twitter.com/0pDLihajHJ— Claudine van Blerk (@BlerkClaudine) January 15, 2024
What a finisher
What a finisher!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#DSGvJSK #SA20 pic.twitter.com/zuRSTODJg7— Problematic Marshmallow (@iamsheofbapedi) January 15, 2024
Pathetic in league
Got to agree. We are just pathetic in this League. 😭#JSK #JSKvDSG #DSGvJSK #SA20— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) January 15, 2024
Saving the dates
Saving the dates...all matches going to loose this team..— Tarique Ahmed (@Tarique13832271) January 15, 2024
On a massive roll
Durban's Super Giants on a massive roll. Tactics aside, they are combining well and are placed pretty at the top#SA20 #DSGvJSK— Werner (@Werries_) January 15, 2024
Wild things
The amount of wild things people had to say about this guy not to long ago was proved to be hogwash.The ability and talent was always there various selectors and coaches just never backed him and his talent. Guy has the world at his feet rn. So happy for him.True underdog! #SA20 pic.twitter.com/KGwhFiG8oD— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 15, 2024
One man mission
HENRICH KLAASEN, THE MAN ON A MISSION 🫡— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2024
Tough pitch, Durban 34 for 4, second best score is just 17(21) and Klaasen smashed 64 from just 41 balls - he is batting from another planet in SA20. pic.twitter.com/OzfllHAKL5
What a catch
WHAT A CATCH, ROMARIO SHEPHERD.....!!! 🤯🔥— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2024
We are witnessing some mad catches in SA20.pic.twitter.com/wJDxRznm1P
Similar to animation
SA20 have the animation similar to which we saw in 2003 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ce6zbO1UFj— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 15, 2024