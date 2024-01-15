More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts as Klaasen class and Maharaj magic help Super Giants clinically dispatch Super Kings

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Skipper Keshav Maharaj turned the game around with a miserly spell that involved two crucial breakthroughs

SA20

Durban's Super Giants turned on the style against Joburg Super Kings to clinch a third straight win by comprehensively defending the modest total of 145. Heinrich Klaasen's 65 was followed by a stellar Keshav Maharaj showing that triggered a decisive collapse and earned his team a bonus point.

‌On a sticky pitch starkly different from the one that hosted the opener in Durban, Joburg Super Kings gave away just four runs in the first two overs after being asked to bowl first before conjuring the perfect storm to dismantle the Durban's Super Giants. First, Moeen Ali got rid of the struggling Quinton de Kock by luring him into a big shot before Romario Shepherd took a one-handed blinder belonging in the Louvre to dispatch Matthew Breetzke. Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams (4/26) opted for the celebrappeal after a ball stayed agonizingly low to trap JJ Smuts plumb in front, and then Imran Tahir's perfect googly sounded Wiaan Mulder the death knell immediately after the powerplay to leave the hosts reeling at 36/4. Thereafter, Heinrich Klaasen tried to build the innings patiently but wickets kept falling at the other end. Keemo Paul was outdone by a stupendous relay catch to end a 30-run stand in the 12th over while Nicholas Pooran bowed out of the SA20, given his commitments in the ILT20, with a scratchy run-a-ball 15 to kickstart the death overs. Nevertheless, Klaasen showed great character in his 41-ball 64, laced with seven fours and two maximums, to virtually singlehandedly take his side to 145/8.
The Super Kings got off to a comfortable start in response and cruised past 30 before Keshav Maharaj took the ball and the matter into his own hands in the last over of the powerplay. His dream ripper crashed into Faf du Plessis' stumps to end the opposition skipper's 17-ball stay for 7 and then sneaked a ball through Ronan Hermann's reverse sweep in the ensuing over, eventually ending with exemplary figures of 2/17. The built-up pressure subsequently saw Leus de Plooy hole out and the visitors suddenly found themselves in deep trouble at 49/3 at the halfway stage. However, it was Reeza Hendrick skying one to Keemo Paul in the 13th over after looking comfortable for his 39 runs that proved to be the fatal blow for the visitors. Bar a few lusty blows from Moeen Ali once the game was already practically over, Joburg just meekly held station to end on 108/9 and still be left seeking a maiden victory three games into the season.



