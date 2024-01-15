SA20 | Twitter reacts as Klaasen class and Maharaj magic help Super Giants clinically dispatch Super Kings

The Super Kings got off to a comfortable start in response and cruised past 30 before Keshav Maharaj took the ball and the matter into his own hands in the last over of the powerplay. His dream ripper crashed into Faf du Plessis' stumps to end the opposition skipper's 17-ball stay for 7 and then sneaked a ball through Ronan Hermann's reverse sweep in the ensuing over, eventually ending with exemplary figures of 2/17. The built-up pressure subsequently saw Leus de Plooy hole out and the visitors suddenly found themselves in deep trouble at 49/3 at the halfway stage. However, it was Reeza Hendrick skying one to Keemo Paul in the 13th over after looking comfortable for his 39 runs that proved to be the fatal blow for the visitors. Bar a few lusty blows from Moeen Ali once the game was already practically over, Joburg just meekly held station to end on 108/9 and still be left seeking a maiden victory three games into the season.

