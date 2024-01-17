Aus vs WI I Twitter stunned as Shamar Joseph gets dream debut with opening ball miracle in Adelaide
Set your goals high and make your debut worth remembering. The same was replicated with utmost brilliance when West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph spit venom with the new ball after getting a dream debut wicket of Australia legend Steve Smith in the first test in the Adelaide Oval.
Twitterverse praised and lauded this feat from young Joseph and took to social media to congratulate him.
Unbelievable!
SHAMAR JOSEPH WITH HIS FIRST BALL IN TEST CRICKET!— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 17, 2024
And it's Steve Smith who's the wicket! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/QpV0Aak1Dd
Fram it!
"I'm actually going to take a picture and post it up in my house."— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 17, 2024
West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph is pretty happy with his first wicket in Test cricket, and why shouldn't he be when it's Steve Smith! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/UGsHsBrI66
You just can't
"You can't write the script like that surely!"— SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) January 17, 2024
Shamar Joseph get's his FIRST wicket with his FIRST ball in Test cricket by dismissing Steve Smith! 😱😱😱#HenleyHomes #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/FNPeaXbzxM
What a start!
Shamar Joseph takes a wicket on the first ball of his Test career, dismissing STEVE SMITH opening for first time in his first-class career.#AUSvWIpic.twitter.com/kfbhpSmr1K— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 17, 2024
Not a good start!
Tepid start for Steve Smith as opener, exciting beginning for debutant Shamar Joseph who picked up Smith and clone Labuschagne in his first spell. West Indies have paltry score to defend but the packed-with-newcomers team,has shown admirable fighting guts and chutzpah so far— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 17, 2024
Favourites!
"Steve Smith is one of my favourite players, I really love Steve Smith the way he plays and goes about his cricket. Getting him, I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I’d love to get a picture and stick it in my house". Shamar Joseph— Lubana Warriors (@LovepreetS49) January 17, 2024
pic.twitter.com/BxUJMFi61a
Hang it the Louvre
"I'm actually going to take a picture and post it up in my house."— Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) January 17, 2024
West Indies debutant Shamar Joseph is pretty happy with his first wicket in Test cricket, and why shouldn't he be when it's Steve Smith! #AUSvWI
pic.twitter.com/IhbpdK6DVZ
He knew!
I told the boys in the dressing room that I'd get a wicket with my first ball, but I didn't know it would be Steve Smith.— TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) January 17, 2024
I'll take that photo and post it up in my house - Shamar Joseph#INDvsAFG #INDvAFG #NZvPAK #PAKvsNZ #AUSvWI #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KHgLpjjdI5 https://t.co/J7YbjJTGbi
From where has he come!
From bowling with guavas, lemons, limes in a village with population 350 to getting Steve Smith with his first red cherry in Tests... (used Australian slang for a test in Australia) https://t.co/Yiq05JmkuO— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 17, 2024
Brilliant
Shamar Joseph's day:— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 17, 2024
- Cap presented by Ian Bishop
- Cracked on the helmet by Mitch Starc
- Hits Josh Hazlewood for six
- Steve Smith's wicket with first ball in Test cricket
- Has Marnus Labuschagne caught hooking#AUSvWI