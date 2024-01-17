More Options

Aus vs WI I Twitter stunned as Shamar Joseph gets dream debut with opening ball miracle in Adelaide

Aus vs WI I Twitter stunned as Shamar Joseph gets dream debut with opening ball miracle in Adelaide

269

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Set your goals high and make your debut worth remembering. The same was replicated with utmost brilliance when West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph spit venom with the new ball after getting a dream debut wicket of Australia legend Steve Smith in the first test in the Adelaide Oval.

‌Beginning from a humble background, Shamar Joseph came in to bowl with Australia 25/0 after West Indies had been bowled out for 188 in the first innings. Opening the batting after replacing retired David Warner, Smith looked very comfortable at the start. Having struck two boundaries to move to 12 in his first innings as a Test opener. Smith was hardly looked in trouble by Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph, with Roach's pace dropping well below 130 kph throughout his first spell. However, Smudge couldn't judge Shamar's good length delivery angling back toward him and shuffled across like he always does and tried to defend. He ended up getting a thick outside edge and Justin Greaves, positioned at third slip dived across to this left to take a splendid good low catch. Shamar couldn't have wished for a better start to his Test career with the wicket of Australian great Steve Smith on his very first delivery, followed by Marnus Labuschagne not long after with a good bumper on middle-stump.

Twitterverse praised and lauded this feat from young Joseph and took to social media to congratulate him.

Unbelievable!

Fram it!

You just can't

What a start!

Not a good start!

Favourites!

Hang it the Louvre

He knew!

From where has he come!

Brilliant

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all