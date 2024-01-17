‌AUS vs WI | Twitter stunned after Pat Cummins' two-year-old carbon copy jaffa bamboozles Brathwaite in Adelaide

Winning the toss and opting to field first on Adelaide yielded favorable results for captain Pat Cummins as the Windies openers failed to handle the new ball pressure. After losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul for the first wicket, one of the most reliable openers and captain Kraigg Brathwaite followed suit after getting bamboozled by a Pat Cummins seed that reminiscent of the first Test played in the Optus Stadium in 2022.

On the fifth ball of the 14th over, Cummins dished a good length delivery, that nibbled a hint to beat the outside edge of Brathwaite’s bat and kissed the top of the off stump. The West Indies captain played inside the line to defend at it but ended up watching the stumps get shattered. The ball deviated a tad from the projected trajectory and therefore compelled Brathwaite to stick behind the wrong line.

Brathwaite was dismissed in a similar after scoring 64 when the Caribbean side traveled to Australia in the first Test in 2022. Hitting the top of the stumps in a Test match is regarded as one of the dream deliveries for any bowler and Cummins replicating the same act after a couple of years against the same opponent sparked the Twitterverse in a frenzy.

