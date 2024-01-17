IND vs AFG | Twitter abuzz after Rohit Sharma's fuming gesticulation makes way for no-ball compensation in Bengaluru





Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Indian contingent was pushed on the back foot after the Afghan bowlers drew four wickets within the powerplay. However, captain Rohit Sharma held the forte despite a few umpiring mishaps with a situation where the officials were forced to compensate for a previous no-ball howler.

On the second ball of the innings, Rohit inside-edged a flick that went towards the boundary ropes but was signaled runs off the pad by the umpire. On the final ball of the 14th over, Hitman flicked a waist-height full-toss from Mohammed Saleem towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single, and to his astonishment, the umpire did not gesture for a no-ball for height. The Indian talisman was spotted fuming at umpire Virender Sharma as he the replays projected it to be an extra.

Nine balls later, there was another full-toss from the same bowler and the Mumbaikar tucked it towards fine leg for a brace to complete the 100-run partnership with Rinku Singh. The ball was dipping and seemed like a legitimate delivery before umpire J Madanagopal signaled a no-ball. Although there was no reaction from the Indian captain, the decision sounded as compensation for the previous errors, and here’s how the Twitterverse reacted.

