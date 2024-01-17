IND vs AFG | Twitter abuzz after Rohit Sharma's fuming gesticulation makes way for no-ball compensation in Bengaluru
BCCI
Humans do make mistakes and even the top-tier of a domain are confined to it. However, the human mind tends to cover up for a previous failure in the heat of a moment and such was the case when the officials signaled a no-ball after Rohit Sharma’s previous fuming gesture post umpiring howler.
On the second ball of the innings, Rohit inside-edged a flick that went towards the boundary ropes but was signaled runs off the pad by the umpire. On the final ball of the 14th over, Hitman flicked a waist-height full-toss from Mohammed Saleem towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single, and to his astonishment, the umpire did not gesture for a no-ball for height. The Indian talisman was spotted fuming at umpire Virender Sharma as he the replays projected it to be an extra.
Nine balls later, there was another full-toss from the same bowler and the Mumbaikar tucked it towards fine leg for a brace to complete the 100-run partnership with Rinku Singh. The ball was dipping and seemed like a legitimate delivery before umpire J Madanagopal signaled a no-ball. Although there was no reaction from the Indian captain, the decision sounded as compensation for the previous errors, and here’s how the Twitterverse reacted.
