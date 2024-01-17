More Options

‌IND vs AFG | Twitter in splits on Rohit Sharma’s hilarious banter after umpire denies him off the mark

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

It's never a dull moment on the cricket field when Indian cricketers take the field and the stump mic catches a few on-field conversations. One of those incidents took place when Rohit Sharma was heard having a banter with umpire Virender Sharma during the third T20I in Bengaluru.

After sealing the three-match series in Indore, Indian Talisman Rohit Sharma wished to challenge their batting by asking the opposition to field first in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Indian skipper was yet to go off the mark in the ongoing series after getting dismissed for ducks in the first two contests and the on-field umpire denied his runs off the bat in the first over to which Rohit was heard questioning in a casual tone.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal getting off the mark on the first ball of the match, the 36-year-old was all set to face Afghan pacer, Fareed Malik for the second delivery of the first over. The bowler dished a good length delivery, shaping down the leg stump line. Rohit tried to flick it past the wicketkeeper towards the fine of fine leg region and the ball did race away towards the boundary ropes. Although the runs came off the inside edge of the bat, umpire Virender Sharma committed an error and signaled a leg-bye four.

Unaware of the situation initially, the Indian stalwart was heard questioning the umpire at the end of the over. The stump mic spotted Rohit questioning in a casual tone whether the official signaled the boundary off the thigh pad as the scoreboard reflected Rohit yet to get off the mark. The Indian captain also expressed that he already got out for zeroes in the first two T20Is.

 “Arey Viru, thigh pad diya kiya pehla ball. Arey itna bada bat laga yaar. Ek toh already 2 baar 0 pe out hua."

Rohit’s way of questioning the umpire in a casual tone signified the charm of the Indian skipper and sent the Twitterverse abuzz.

