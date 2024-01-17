More Options

Ind vs Afg I Twitter stunned as Ahmad sends back 'local boy' Virat Kohli for a golden duck

Ind vs Afg I Twitter stunned as Ahmad sends back 'local boy' Virat Kohli for a golden duck

14

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

All too often missed opportunities are in plain sight. Bengaluru ‘local lad’ and RCB Legend Virat Kohli faced a similar situation as he departed for a golden duck facing Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru sending the crowd astonished with Kohli getting dismissed on first ball.

The Indian innings did not pan out well for the hosts after winning the toss as they lost opener Yashashvi Jaiswal early in the innings with the scorecard reading at 18/1 in 2 overs. Things became even worse with India and RCB star Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck with a quality ball by Fareed Ahmed. Kohli intended to slap the ball over mid off but to his surprise, he got outwitted by the bounce of the surface. He ended up scooping off the upper half of the bat resulting in the ball looping over towards Ibrahim Zadran sprinting from mid-off.
Kohli was left dejected as he expected a good knock at his 'favorite home ground' and walked off the ground appalled. The crowd that came to witness a Kohli's carnage were dumbfounded and a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium was silenced with Kohli’s departure. Fareed Ahmad was spotted in jubilation and all other Atalans surrounded him after the pacer earned his second scalp of the day in QuickTime. 

This was the first time Kohli got dismissed on a golden duck in T20Is and here's how the Twitterverse reacted:

Kohli goes for a duck!

Happens sometime!

Kohli leading here as well?

That was hard to watch!

What?

NOOOOOOO!

That was pretty quick!

Record?

Crying in the corner!

Damn!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all