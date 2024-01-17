Ind vs Afg I Twitter stunned as Ahmad sends back 'local boy' Virat Kohli for a golden duck

The Indian innings did not pan out well for the hosts after winning the toss as they lost opener Yashashvi Jaiswal early in the innings with the scorecard reading at 18/1 in 2 overs. Things became even worse with India and RCB star Virat Kohli departing for a golden duck with a quality ball by Fareed Ahmed. Kohli intended to slap the ball over mid off but to his surprise, he got outwitted by the bounce of the surface. He ended up scooping off the upper half of the bat resulting in the ball looping over towards Ibrahim Zadran sprinting from mid-off.