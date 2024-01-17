Ind vs Afg I Twitter stunned as Ahmad sends back 'local boy' Virat Kohli for a golden duck
All too often missed opportunities are in plain sight. Bengaluru ‘local lad’ and RCB Legend Virat Kohli faced a similar situation as he departed for a golden duck facing Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru sending the crowd astonished with Kohli getting dismissed on first ball.
This was the first time Kohli got dismissed on a golden duck in T20Is and here's how the Twitterverse reacted:
January 17, 2024
Happens sometime!
Whole universe knows kon hai goat 👀🤧 only Virat Kohli— Butterfly 🦋🦋 (@kya_butterfly_h) January 17, 2024
Kohli leading here as well?
Most Ducks for India— Sarcastic Adi (@Adi_says_alot) January 17, 2024
Virat Kohli - 35*
Sachin Tendulkar -34
Rohit Sharma -33
King of Cricket ☠️#INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #ViratKohli #AFGvsIND #RohitSharma #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/z2qKPumurC
That was hard to watch!
Today For 1st time :-— Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket18) January 17, 2024
- Virat Kohli Scored Golden Duck in T20I Format......!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FK30AUczN6
What?
Main kesy out hogya bhai main tu king hoon 🛎️🤣#INDvAFG #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/vgyxoW6Cs5— Babar Azam's World (@Babrazam358) January 17, 2024
NOOOOOOO!
Tum out kaise ki ho Virat Kohli ko chutiya hai tum— himanshu patel (@himansh8984445) January 17, 2024
That was pretty quick!
Soya hua tha so ke uth ke scoreboard dekha to Virat Kohli out ho chuka tha ab kaise dekhu match samjh nahi aa raha 😓😓— Mini VK🖤 (@minivk18) January 17, 2024
Record?
Virat Kohli today for the first time have got out on golden duck in T20I Internationals career.💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/BCpvZwRWHf— Sumant Viratian (@ViratianSumant) January 17, 2024
Crying in the corner!
After Kohli Got Out for zero Fans reaction 😢#ViratKohli— Babu K (@Babu_K_08) January 17, 2024
pic.twitter.com/Tnx1Fh8c0I
Damn!
