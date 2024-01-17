SA20 I Twitter laughs as du Plooy & Ferreira take inspiration from Pakistan to emulate their iconic runout special

The first ball of the over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi was flicked to long leg by Ferreira and both took a comfortable single. But things went a bit haywire as there was a lack of miscommunication about the second run and a mix-up resulted in both batters at the same end. Ferreira kept running while du Plooy was stationary at the keeper's end. He shouted 'no' which wasn't heard by Ferreira. The throw comes to the keeper's end. Jos Butler collects it and is quick to release it and Shamsi did the rest by scalping the bails off the stumps, thumping in joy.