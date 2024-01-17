SA20 I Twitter laughs as du Plooy & Ferreira take inspiration from Pakistan to emulate their iconic runout special
Mindless fear is greater than mindful fear and sometimes the fear leads to misunderstanding. JSK batters Leus du Plooy and Donovan Ferreira were subjected to a similar situation when a mixup took place between the duo and it led to a slow witted run out against Paarl Royals at the Boland Park.
What a blunder!
January 17, 2024
Can't do it
Feeling, CSK without MS Dhoni is beyond grounded. Don't even wanna picture it!! 😭#JSK #JSKvPR #PRvJSK #SA20— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) January 17, 2024
Why?
Why on earth would your number 9 face all the balls and not your number 3?? JSK are a mess man— AFCRyan 🇿🇦 (@AFC_Ryan__) January 17, 2024
True
Looks like JSK got the memo that I've work to do. Simply refuse to give a contest.— Ayush Sinha (@AyushSinha82623) January 17, 2024
True
JSK have been SO poor in the SA20. Its actually quite tough to watch #SA20— Mithi (@Mr_Mithi) January 17, 2024
What a difference!
CSK JSK pic.twitter.com/UDJutn2m9s— தல ViNo MSD 4.0🤘 (@KillerViNoo7) January 17, 2024
Please
@/JSK - Win atleast one match challenge 🙏🙏— G. (@Bibliophileeyy) January 17, 2024
Super combo
JSK & Faf. pic.twitter.com/UyETsFNBL7— Kettavan Memes (@Kettavan__Memes) January 17, 2024
Need a new Points table
JSK doesn't even deserve the last place of the point table !!!— Kunal Bishwal 𓃵 (@KunalBishwal07) January 17, 2024
😭😭😭😭😭😭 0 improvement
Same here
JSK i will be surprised if you get over 100 runs 😔 #SA20— Shiraaz Hamilton (@ShiraazHamilton) January 17, 2024