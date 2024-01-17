More Options

SA20 I Twitter laughs as du Plooy & Ferreira take inspiration from Pakistan to emulate their iconic runout special

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mindless fear is greater than mindful fear and sometimes the fear leads to misunderstanding. JSK batters Leus du Plooy and Donovan Ferreira were subjected to a similar situation when a mixup took place between the duo and it led to a slow witted run out against Paarl Royals at the Boland Park.

‌Opting to bat first did not work well for the JSK batting line up as they lost quick wickets before the powerplay. Opners Reeza Hendricks and Faf du Plessis were unable to accelerate the innings with the score reading at 33/3 at the end of powerplay. Things did not look bright for JSK as they kept losing wickets in quick succession. Things became a bit comical in the 12th over which witnessed a brainless runout between du Plooy and Ferreira.
The first ball of the over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi was flicked to long leg by Ferreira and both took a comfortable single. But things went a bit haywire as there was a lack of miscommunication about the second run and a mix-up resulted in both batters at the same end. Ferreira kept running while du Plooy was stationary at the keeper's end. He shouted 'no' which wasn't heard by Ferreira. The throw comes to the keeper's end. Jos Butler collects it and is quick to release it and Shamsi did the rest by scalping the bails off the stumps, thumping in joy.
The Twitterverse was in splits with this silly runout as they took to social media to display their emotion.

