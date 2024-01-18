‌OWOF | Tendulkar’s all-round show and Petersen’s grit outshine One Family in charity contest revolving legends

In an initiative to raise funds for the needy across more than 30 nations, vintage cricketers across nations joined hands for a grueling contest with teams split as ‘One Family’ and ‘One World’. Tendulkar, captaining One World, won the toss and opted to field first in the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium, Muddenahalli, Karnataka. Former English cricketer Darren Maddy and Sri Lankan legend Romesh Kaluwitharana opened the batting for One Family and gave a brisk start before Monty Panesar dismissed the Sri Lankan legend for 22 off 15 balls. Maddy (41-ball 51) tried to anchor the innings with Mohammed Kaif and Parthiv Patel playing second fiddle before Tendulkar outwitted him leg before. The scoreboard read 120/4 at the end of the 14th over and One Family needed someone to accelerate the innings. Subsequently, Yuvraj Singh (10-ball 23*) and Yusuf Pathan (24-ball 38*) entered the fray and racked up quick runs to steer the side to 180/6.

In reply, Naman Ojha and Tendulkar offered a quick start after scoring 31 runs for the opening stand. While Chaminda Vaas got the better of Ojha, Tendulkar switched gears to fetch a quick 27 off 16 balls that included three fours and a lone six before holing out in the deep off Muttiah Muralitharan’s bowling. Alviro Petersen arrived to bat at no. 3 and went on to orchestrate a match-defining knock of 74 off 50 deliveries. He started slow but gradually found the gaps and kept the scoreboard ticking along with Upul Tharanga. Although the Lankan opener got dismissed in the 15th over, Petersen ensured that he left the field with One World hovering around the finishing line. With seven runs needed from the final over, Ajantha Mendis and Irfan Pathan managed to fetch four runs from as many deliveries. It was the younger Pathan who smashed a six against his brother on the penultimate delivery to help One World go past the finishing line in this charity contest.

