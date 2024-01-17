SA20 I Twitter lauds Butler-Lubbe duo as Royal’s defeat JSK succumbing to third defeat in Paarl
JSK suffered their third straight loss as Paarl Royals defeated the visitors by seven wickets on Wednesday at the Boland Park in Paarl. Joburg Super Kings' batting looked bleak and could only manage to put up a modest target of 134 runs and the Royals chased the target with 35 balls left.
Paarl openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler aimed for a solid start but Lizaad Williams was on spot in the second over dismissing Roy with a sharp nipbacker resulting in a LBW. Wihan Lubbe and Butler spurred the Paarl innings and scored 60/1 at the end of powerplay. JSK bowlers Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir were desperate for a wicket as Butler-Lubbe duo played some smart cricket to reach the modest target put by JSK. Butler played an aggressive innings and scored a half century in 28 balls. JSK bowlers seemed helpless and showed no intent to get back in the game. Meanwhile, JSK had their sigh of relief as Tahir dismissed Lubbe with a tossed up ball on leg-stump pitched in line. Skipper David Miller came in in the 9th over with the scorecard at 102/2 and departed immediately with Ali’s length ball providing some hope for JSK. Butler from the other end looked relentless and helped their side with their 3rd win in the tournament. Meanwhile, JSK looked helpless with their bowling resulting in their third straight defeat.
So sad!
Feeling so sad watching JSK getting grounded. It's better to switch off the live stream and get some sleep. 😢#JSK #SA20— Avnish Tiwari (@avnishtiwari26) January 17, 2024
Bench time!
It's time to try our bench players from the next game. Need to try Cook, Galiem and other talented youngsters. Now or never...#jsk #SA20— Commoner (@jayskip8) January 17, 2024
After months!
Butler half century after months🥹🔥🔥 Jos the Boss is back, thanks to JSK— $@®@ ™ (@monkeyshowcrazy) January 17, 2024
Yup!
Better to switch off the live stream and get some sleep than to watch this JSK getting grounded and grounded. 😭#JSK #JSKvPR #PRvJSK #SA20— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) January 17, 2024
Do it Graeme!
Liquiid@te this JSK team, Graeme Smith.— Hustler (@HustlerCSK) January 17, 2024
No matter how good the new staff is, the older one had the knowlegde of local conditions:-)
Just telling, Not against anybody though
The best
Leus du Plooy is the only batter in form.— 𝘾𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙏𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙯 🦁 (@CuriousTweetz) January 17, 2024
The best bowler of the team is the 44-years-young Imran Tahir.
But, you can't win the matches with just 2 or 3 players in-form. JSK need a good team performance to win the matches. #PRvJSK
Actually!
One good part about multiple super overs was we didn't have to watch JSK batting pic.twitter.com/4E7Qn8skxT— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) January 17, 2024
Wait goes on!
Still waiting for JSK to win 1 game in SA20. What have we done to deserve this? At least win one game, please 🥲 pic.twitter.com/irErn1qO0f— Maha (@JustABulldogMom) January 17, 2024
J for ...
JSK na .. J means Joker .. இல்ல புரியல https://t.co/kXnhL1Gnzp— அன்பு செய்வோம் ❣️ (@Blink_Blng_) January 17, 2024
Gold
Leus Du Plooy in JSK pic.twitter.com/jGZhqfWMBK— Yash (@CSKYash_) January 17, 2024
It was never JSK's night
The RRR is already less than run a ball and Lizaad Williams bowls 7 wides and 2 no-balls in the same over.— Darshan Senthil (@dagiroxforever7) January 17, 2024
Really not JSK's night 😢#SA20