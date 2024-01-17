SA20 I Twitter lauds Butler-Lubbe duo as Royal’s defeat JSK succumbing to third defeat in Paarl

‌Opting to bat first did not pan out well for the JSK as opener Reeza Hendricks, who played a crucial 38 in JSK’s last game, was dismissed early in the innings with a splendid delivery by Obed McCoy. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy looked to accelerate the innings after the early damage but Lungi Ngidi looked unstoppable with two back to back wickets in the fifth over scalping du Plessis and Wayne Madsen. Meanwhile, du Plooy and Moeen Ali cruised the innings till the 10th over with the scorecard at 65/3 with a steady partnership between du Plooy and Ali of 38 runs. While the JSK batters were determined to put up a modest total on board, wickets kept falling with du Plooy anchoring the innings with the scorecard at 79/6 in the 14 overs. The second powerplay saw more wickets tumbling for JSK as du Plooy was the one man hero. With few important partnerships in the end, the JSK innings ended at 134 with all the batters bundling with just a modest total. On a sluggish track, he played a gem of an innings and ensured that his team posted a respectable score.