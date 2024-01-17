More Options

SA20 I Twitter lauds Butler-Lubbe duo as Royal’s defeat JSK succumbing to third defeat in Paarl

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

JSK suffered their third straight loss as Paarl Royals defeated the visitors by seven wickets on Wednesday at the Boland Park in Paarl. Joburg Super Kings' batting looked bleak and could only manage to put up a modest target of 134 runs and the Royals chased the target with 35 balls left.

‌Opting to bat first did not pan out well for the JSK as opener Reeza Hendricks, who played a crucial 38 in JSK’s last game, was dismissed early in the innings with a splendid delivery by Obed McCoy. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy looked to accelerate the innings after the early damage but Lungi Ngidi looked unstoppable with two back to back wickets in the fifth over scalping du Plessis and Wayne Madsen. Meanwhile, du Plooy and Moeen Ali cruised the innings till the 10th over with the scorecard at 65/3 with a steady partnership between du Plooy and Ali of 38 runs. While the JSK batters were determined to put up a modest total on board, wickets kept falling with du Plooy anchoring the innings with the scorecard at 79/6 in the 14 overs. The second powerplay saw more wickets tumbling for JSK as du Plooy was the one man hero. With few important partnerships in the end, the JSK innings ended at 134 with all the batters bundling with just a modest total. On a sluggish track, he played a gem of an innings and ensured that his team posted a respectable score.

Paarl openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler aimed for a solid start but Lizaad Williams was on spot in the second over dismissing Roy with a sharp nipbacker resulting in a LBW. Wihan Lubbe and Butler spurred the Paarl innings and scored 60/1 at the end of powerplay. JSK bowlers Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir were desperate for a wicket as Butler-Lubbe duo played some smart cricket to reach the modest target put by JSK. Butler played an aggressive innings and scored a half century in 28 balls.  JSK bowlers seemed helpless and showed no intent to get back in the game. Meanwhile, JSK had their sigh of relief as Tahir dismissed Lubbe with a tossed up ball on leg-stump pitched in line. Skipper David Miller came in in the 9th over with the scorecard at 102/2 and departed immediately with Ali’s length ball providing some hope for JSK. Butler from the other end looked relentless and helped their side with their 3rd win in the tournament. Meanwhile, JSK looked helpless with their bowling resulting in their third straight defeat.

