SA20 | Twitter amused as spectator dances away in ecstasy after grabbing jackpot-winning blinder
SA20
Perhaps no sport other than cricket offers spectators a bona fide shot at 15 minutes of fame and at SA20, the opportunity to compound it with financial gains. A spectator made the most of his chance on Thursday after his one-handed grab earned him nearly a million rand and his joy knew no bounds.
Pretoria Capitals rode on the back of a Will Jacks century at Centurion to post a daunting total of 204 after opting to bat first against Durban's Super Giants in their SA20 round-robin clash. As entertaining as the carnage was for the crowd, it was worth much more for a particular spectator who held on to a sailing Kookaburra one-handed to win the Betway Catch a Million contest which offers a prize of 2 million rand split across everyone who manages to achieve the feat across the season. However, the crowd that showed up in Pretoria clearly had some cricketing chops as the effort was bizarrely outdone in the same fixture itself, despite having been just achieved once in the previous nine games in the season, and in a grandiose fashion at that.
The returning Wayne Parnell delivered a ball straight and in the slot for Matthew Breetzke in the fifth over and the Saffa pounced on the opportunity in an instant by clearing his front leg and muscling the ball deep into the stands over midwicket. Given the ferocity with which the white rock was traveling, vacating the landing zone seemed a sensible idea for any spectators around but one gentleman had other plans. The spectator patiently waited for the ball to arrive before perfectly timing his leap and sticking out his hand over his head at full stretch. Incredibly, the ball safely nestled into his palms and the celebrations were instantly underway as the man wheeled away with some funky dance moves before sharing high fives with everyone in the stands.
The grin on the winner's face radiated immense positivity amongst Twitterati who took to social media to cherish the wholeseome moment.
