SA20 | Twitter amused as spectator dances away in ecstasy after grabbing jackpot-winning blinder

Pretoria Capitals rode on the back of a Will Jacks century at Centurion to post a daunting total of 204 after opting to bat first against Durban's Super Giants in their SA20 round-robin clash. As entertaining as the carnage was for the crowd, it was worth much more for a particular spectator who held on to a sailing Kookaburra one-handed to win the Betway Catch a Million contest which offers a prize of 2 million rand split across everyone who manages to achieve the feat across the season. However, the crowd that showed up in Pretoria clearly had some cricketing chops as the effort was bizarrely outdone in the same fixture itself, despite having been just achieved once in the previous nine games in the season, and in a grandiose fashion at that.