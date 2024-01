ILT20 | Twitter reacts as annoyed Vince tussles with Aleem Dar over new ball row

‌Gulf Giants got off to a flying start as openers James Vince and Jamie Smith scored 21 runs in two overs to giving the team hopes of putting up a solid total . James Smith looked convincing, hitting a boundary in the first over, and followed it up in Christopher Sole’s second over with a huge six. The opener spotted the length early and hammered it over deep backward square leg. The ball went out of the park and landed on the roof of the ground. As a result, the on-field umpire Aleem Dar decided to take a new ball as the ball was out of the ground which annoyed Vince. As Dar was handing over the new ball to Sole, Vince tried to defy confidently Dar’s decision to take a new ball. Dar, however, remained unperturbed and denied any claims made by Vince.