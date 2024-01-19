More Options

NZ vs PAK I Twitter laughs as bat-less Rizwan’s Kabaddi antics fail to fetch 'bonus point'

Pakistan is a team known for its funny shenanigans and there seems to be no stoppage for it. A similar thing happened in the third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Dunedin where Mohammed Rizwan orchestrated some amusing running between the wickets, resulting in a short run.

‌After New Zealand had put up a mammoth total of 224/7 on the back of a splendid century from Finn Allen, Pakistan were in need of a strong start. Unfortunately, they lost Saim Ayub for 10 upon which the onus shifted to Rizwan and Babar Azam. At 49/1 in 5.4 overs, Pakistan needed to knock off 176 more from 86 balls when Rizwan tucked a ball from Matt Henry towards the on-side. As Rizwan hit the ball on the backfoot he lost his balance and nearly tripped, losing his bat in the process. With the ball headed between deep midwicket and long-on, Rizwan realised an opportunity to complete a couple. But without a bat, he knew he had to stretch extra to make the crease.

Hence, with the bat not at his disposal to make the crease, Rizwan slumped and touched the crease at the non-striker end with his hand before turning around quickly and ran for the second. With a strong throw coming in, Rizwan was forced to dive. Upon looking at the replay by the broadcasters, it was highlighted that Rizwan was in fact guilty of a short run as his gloves touched the ground a couple of inches before the crease.

Twitterverse was left in splits with this hilarious show of antics by Rizwan and took to social media to share some good laughs.

 

