NZ vs PAK I Twitter laughs as bat-less Rizwan’s Kabaddi antics fail to fetch 'bonus point'
Pakistan is a team known for its funny shenanigans and there seems to be no stoppage for it. A similar thing happened in the third T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Dunedin where Mohammed Rizwan orchestrated some amusing running between the wickets, resulting in a short run.
Hence, with the bat not at his disposal to make the crease, Rizwan slumped and touched the crease at the non-striker end with his hand before turning around quickly and ran for the second. With a strong throw coming in, Rizwan was forced to dive. Upon looking at the replay by the broadcasters, it was highlighted that Rizwan was in fact guilty of a short run as his gloves touched the ground a couple of inches before the crease.
Twitterverse was left in splits with this hilarious show of antics by Rizwan and took to social media to share some good laughs.
