NZ vs PAK I Twitter laughs as bat-less Rizwan’s Kabaddi antics fail to fetch 'bonus point'

‌After New Zealand had put up a mammoth total of 224/7 on the back of a splendid century from Finn Allen, Pakistan were in need of a strong start. Unfortunately, they lost Saim Ayub for 10 upon which the onus shifted to Rizwan and Babar Azam. At 49/1 in 5.4 overs, Pakistan needed to knock off 176 more from 86 balls when Rizwan tucked a ball from Matt Henry towards the on-side. As Rizwan hit the ball on the backfoot he lost his balance and nearly tripped, losing his bat in the process. With the ball headed between deep midwicket and long-on, Rizwan realised an opportunity to complete a couple. But without a bat, he knew he had to stretch extra to make the crease.