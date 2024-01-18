SA20 | Twitter reacts as nuclear Will Jacks ton sees Capitals open account with win over Super Giants
Will Jacks' 41-ball century was the defining knock in a high-scoring affair at Centurion|
SA20
Pretoria Capitals registered their maiden win of the season on Thursday by snapping Durban's Super Giants' three-match winning streak in a high-scoring encounter. An explosive Will Jacks century helped the hosts set a mammoth target of 205 before clinical bowling restricted the visitors to 187/7.
Fire performance
Will Jacks Fire 🔥🔥🔥— Bilal khokhar (@Bilal52924) January 18, 2024
101 runs off 42 balls! What an innings by him in #SA20 👏🏼👏🏼
pic.twitter.com/SfDPQX9Gvd
Need a proper close
Capitals need to close this game out properly! Not by bowling Viljoen at the death! #SA20— Liam Tucker (@Tuckbox90) January 18, 2024
Another millionaire
Mwana wevhu Blessmore has caught himself a share of 2 million rands.👏🏽 @SA20_League pic.twitter.com/67A7KroAhO— Tinashe Nyamudoka (@tnashenyamudoka) January 18, 2024
Power hitting
Powerful hitting from jacks— Kashur (@kashur_007) January 18, 2024
The king of Centurion 🔥🔥🔥#Pakistan#SA20#WelcomeToIncredible#PAKvsAUS#PAKvNZ#NZvPAK#AUSvsWI#AUSvsWI#AUSvSYR#NZvsPAK#BabarAzam𓃵#ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/Q1FlgbN4gw
Look at him
Looking at Faf form in SA20 , Allen might replace him and green might captain rcb 😉 https://t.co/wgATYPVUNR— Follow panriya da body soda (@adyararun01) January 18, 2024
That duo
Will Jacks and Phil Salt are going to leave bowling units dreaded ahead of the remaining decade.#WillJacks #PhilSalt #SA20— Aayushman Vishwanathan (@Aayushmansmudge) January 18, 2024
The king
He is the king of the Centurion Will Jacks 🔥🔥😲🌠— Hamza (@hamzaabbasi078) January 18, 2024
A Great innings from will jack's,
101 runs off just 42 balls! What an innings by him in SA20👏👏#SA20 #Pakistan #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/gJT8zzDCjQ
Three people so far
3 people caught the ball so far in Centurion (1 Sunday, 2 today)— Problematic Marshmallow (@iamsheofbapedi) January 18, 2024
Are they all getting 2 million each or they sharing?
#SA20 #PCvDSG
Not his day
It's definitely not Jimmy Neesham day today! Not a great performance with the bat and a poor start with the ball!#SA20— Liam Tucker (@Tuckbox90) January 18, 2024
Major missing
We have missed this man, haven't we? 💙#RoarSaamMore #SA20 #PCvDSG pic.twitter.com/GQnk65VeIH— Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) January 18, 2024