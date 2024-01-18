SA20 | Twitter reacts as nuclear Will Jacks ton sees Capitals open account with win over Super Giants

A fresh DSG opening pair of Matthew Breetzke (33) and Kyle Mayers got off to a much tamer start compared to their rivals albeit a stand of 39 was enough to propel the visitors to 53/1 at the end of the powerplay. As it turned out, that would be the story of the visitors' innings with no two batters managing a better partnership thereafter. Jacks added to his batting heroics with exemplary figures of 2/18 in his three overs as the frequent wickets allowed the Capitals to keep a lid on the scoring rate, the equation ultimately reading 64 needed off the last 23 deliveries with four wickets in hand. Dwaine Pretorius's four boundaries in the 17th over and some Keshav Maharaj fireworks helped take the game to the wire but their efforts proved to be too little too late and the Super Giants eventually fell 17 runs short.

Fire performance

Will Jacks Fire 🔥🔥🔥



101 runs off 42 balls! What an innings by him in #SA20 👏🏼👏🏼



pic.twitter.com/SfDPQX9Gvd — Bilal khokhar (@Bilal52924) January 18, 2024

Need a proper close

Capitals need to close this game out properly! Not by bowling Viljoen at the death! #SA20 — Liam Tucker (@Tuckbox90) January 18, 2024

Another millionaire

Mwana wevhu Blessmore has caught himself a share of 2 million rands.👏🏽 @SA20_League pic.twitter.com/67A7KroAhO — Tinashe Nyamudoka (@tnashenyamudoka) January 18, 2024

Power hitting

Look at him

Looking at Faf form in SA20 , Allen might replace him and green might captain rcb 😉 https://t.co/wgATYPVUNR — Follow panriya da body soda (@adyararun01) January 18, 2024

That duo

Will Jacks and Phil Salt are going to leave bowling units dreaded ahead of the remaining decade.#WillJacks #PhilSalt #SA20 — Aayushman Vishwanathan (@Aayushmansmudge) January 18, 2024

The king

He is the king of the Centurion Will Jacks 🔥🔥😲🌠



A Great innings from will jack's,

101 runs off just 42 balls! What an innings by him in SA20👏👏#SA20 #Pakistan #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/gJT8zzDCjQ — Hamza (@hamzaabbasi078) January 18, 2024

Three people so far

3 people caught the ball so far in Centurion (1 Sunday, 2 today)



Are they all getting 2 million each or they sharing?



#SA20 #PCvDSG — Problematic Marshmallow (@iamsheofbapedi) January 18, 2024

Not his day

It's definitely not Jimmy Neesham day today! Not a great performance with the bat and a poor start with the ball!#SA20 — Liam Tucker (@Tuckbox90) January 18, 2024

Major missing