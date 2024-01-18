More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts as nuclear Will Jacks ton sees Capitals open account with win over Super Giants

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Will Jacks' 41-ball century was the defining knock in a high-scoring affair at Centurion

SA20

Pretoria Capitals registered their maiden win of the season on Thursday by snapping Durban's Super Giants' three-match winning streak in a high-scoring encounter. An explosive Will Jacks century helped the hosts set a mammoth target of 205 before clinical bowling restricted the visitors to 187/7.

‌Phil Salt got Pretoria Capitals off to an ominous start with a boundary on the very first ball that kickstarted a blitzkrieg for the ages. Along with Will Jacks, the duo massacred their way to 75 within the powerplay, slaughtering seven maximums combined in their 32-ball opening stand. Even though Durban's Super Giants briefly managed to halt momentum by getting rid of Salt for 23 and Theunis de Bruyn in quick succession, they had no response to Jacks' carnage. The Englishman reached his half-century off just 23 balls and then doubled the tally in the next 18 deliveries, registering a 41-ball ton with his ninth maximum on the penultimate ball of the 13th over before slicing one to point immediately after. Nevertheless, the stage was set for a total well in excess of 200 with the score 153/4 and Colin Ingram seemed to be the man for the job given a quickfire 43 off 23 but the pendulum swung dramatically in the death. The hosts managed just 18 runs in their last four overs and lost five wickets in the process, including a double wicket maiden penultimate over from Reece Topley, to end with a suboptimal 204/9.
A fresh DSG opening pair of Matthew Breetzke (33) and Kyle Mayers got off to a much tamer start compared to their rivals albeit a stand of 39 was enough to propel the visitors to 53/1 at the end of the powerplay. As it turned out, that would be the story of the visitors' innings with no two batters managing a better partnership thereafter. Jacks added to his batting heroics with exemplary figures of 2/18 in his three overs as the frequent wickets allowed the Capitals to keep a lid on the scoring rate, the equation ultimately reading 64 needed off the last 23 deliveries with four wickets in hand. Dwaine Pretorius's four boundaries in the 17th over and some Keshav Maharaj fireworks helped take the game to the wire but their efforts proved to be too little too late and the Super Giants eventually fell 17 runs short.  



