More Options

‌BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz after Tigers goes off the mark in low-scoring showdown against Challengers

‌BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz after Tigers goes off the mark in low-scoring showdown against Challengers

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Khulna Tigers emerged victorious in their first game of BPL 13 after Chattogram Challengers failed to continue their winning run. Nahidul Islam’s 4 wicket haul helped the Tigers curtail the opposition to 121 while Afif Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan set the tone for a comprehensive chase.

After a win in their curtain raiser, the Chattogram Challengers did not get a pleasant start as openers Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, and Imran Uzzaman departed inside the powerplay, failing to tackle the ruthless bowling from Nahildul Islam. Although Shahadat Hossain tried to ease the pressure with assistance from Najibullah Zadran, the former got outdone by a quicker delivery from Nasum Ahmed. After a brisk 22 runs fourth wicket partnership, the Challengers crawled back into the contest with Shuvagata Home and Curtis Campher failing to reach double-digit numbers. While wickets fell in clusters from one end, Sohidul Islam fought till the end, notching up 40 runs from 31 balls including four boundaries and a six, thereby propelling the total to 121/3.

In reply, the openers failed to get a good start just like their counterparts with Al-Amin Hossain and Shohidul Islam breaking the top-order. Despite the early jitters, Afif Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan Joy took their time to soak the pressure and eventually ease off the situation. They glued a partnership of 46 runs together that set the tone for the chase in this low-scoring total before Nizhaduzzaman cleaned up Afif in the 13th over. Mahmudul followed suit after a 44-ball 39 in the 15th over, and subsequently, Faheem Ashraf entered the fray. The Pakistan all-rounder extracted three fours within the next three overs to seal the deal for the Tigers four wickets and ten balls in hand.

Decent day!

Hahaha! That's an absolute treat for a true cricket fan!

LOL!

Bad total!

True! They were almost!

KT won!

Good game overall!

Yeah!

Wow!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all