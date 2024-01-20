‌BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz after Tigers goes off the mark in low-scoring showdown against Challengers

In reply, the openers failed to get a good start just like their counterparts with Al-Amin Hossain and Shohidul Islam breaking the top-order. Despite the early jitters, Afif Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan Joy took their time to soak the pressure and eventually ease off the situation. They glued a partnership of 46 runs together that set the tone for the chase in this low-scoring total before Nizhaduzzaman cleaned up Afif in the 13th over. Mahmudul followed suit after a 44-ball 39 in the 15th over, and subsequently, Faheem Ashraf entered the fray. The Pakistan all-rounder extracted three fours within the next three overs to seal the deal for the Tigers four wickets and ten balls in hand.