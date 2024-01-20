BPL 2024 | Twitter abuzz after Tigers goes off the mark in low-scoring showdown against Challengers
Khulna Tigers emerged victorious in their first game of BPL 13 after Chattogram Challengers failed to continue their winning run. Nahidul Islam’s 4 wicket haul helped the Tigers curtail the opposition to 121 while Afif Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan set the tone for a comprehensive chase.
After a win in their curtain raiser, the Chattogram Challengers did not get a pleasant start as openers Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, and Imran Uzzaman departed inside the powerplay, failing to tackle the ruthless bowling from Nahildul Islam. Although Shahadat Hossain tried to ease the pressure with assistance from Najibullah Zadran, the former got outdone by a quicker delivery from Nasum Ahmed. After a brisk 22 runs fourth wicket partnership, the Challengers crawled back into the contest with Shuvagata Home and Curtis Campher failing to reach double-digit numbers. While wickets fell in clusters from one end, Sohidul Islam fought till the end, notching up 40 runs from 31 balls including four boundaries and a six, thereby propelling the total to 121/3.
In reply, the openers failed to get a good start just like their counterparts with Al-Amin Hossain and Shohidul Islam breaking the top-order. Despite the early jitters, Afif Hossain and Mahmudul Hasan Joy took their time to soak the pressure and eventually ease off the situation. They glued a partnership of 46 runs together that set the tone for the chase in this low-scoring total before Nizhaduzzaman cleaned up Afif in the 13th over. Mahmudul followed suit after a 44-ball 39 in the 15th over, and subsequently, Faheem Ashraf entered the fray. The Pakistan all-rounder extracted three fours within the next three overs to seal the deal for the Tigers four wickets and ten balls in hand.
4 overs 3 wickets for 20 with the ball— Rana Shazib (@RanaShazibKhan) January 20, 2024
15 runs on 7 balls with the Bat
Great all round performance by @iFaheemAshraf in #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/XuW1fyDGzm
It’s Time for Cricket. BBL, BPL, SA20,ILT20, U19WC All running together. My whole day is spent in cricket..!🫣💔 #U19WorldCup #SA20 #BPL2024 #BBL #ILT20 #CricketTwitter #Cricket24— Mehedi Hasan Opu (@____a_p_u____) January 20, 2024
Muhammad Haris is in Bangladesh, He has missed two games so far bcz CLOWNS WAHAB RIAZ and HAFEEZ has not given him NOC as yet.#BPL2024 #PakistanCricket— Zakir Khan (@QEATrophy) January 20, 2024
Chattogram Challengers 121 All Out (19.5 Overs). Well played S Islam 40.#CCvKT #BPL2024— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 20, 2024
The fact that Khulna Tigers almost choked this chase was quite embarrassing. Idk why but their team always underperforms in bpl every season. #BPL2024 #BPL #KTvCC https://t.co/J8gWIaYOGt— S4 (@S4206569956299) January 20, 2024
Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, 4th Match pic.twitter.com/DBbBKy1nnL— ABDULLAH AL MAHFUZ (@ABDULLA39121740) January 20, 2024
Khulna Tigers won by 4 Wickets. What a Spell Nahidul Islam 4/12. Excellent All-round Performance Faheem Ashraf 3/20 & 15*(8). Well played Hasan Joy 39.#CCvKT #BPL2024— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 20, 2024
Fantastic spell Nahidul Islam 4/12 and Faheem Ashraf 3/20.#CCvKT #BPL2024 #KhulnaTigers— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 20, 2024
According to some sources, Babar Azam will join rangpur riders from second match on 23 January.— Sarmad Ahmad (@CricketGuly) January 20, 2024
Reportedly , he was offered more Money in ILT20 but he refused the offer due to betting sponsors . My King is clear ❤#BabarAzam𓃵 #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/cSopxo9dwr