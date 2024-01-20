FB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Khaled-Tamim show as Barishal clinchs low-scoring thriller against Rangpur
In a highly anticipated battle of Tamim versus Shakib, it’s the former who gets their first win in BPL 2023. Khaled Ahmed’s four-for helped the Riders curtail to 134, and the skipper set the tone during the chase with support from middle and lower order to overhaul the tricky total.
In reply, Tamim Iqbal kicked off the chase on a high after scoring three boundaries in the first over. Ibrahim Zadran looked a bit scratchy and was outfoxed by Shakib Al Hasan in the second ball of the fourth over. Unlike, the opposition, the Barishal side got a decent start inside the powerplay, scoring 51 runs. Tamim scored quick 35 runs off 24 balls before Mohammad Nabi and Hasan Mahmud pegged back at Barishal before the powerplay. With the scoreboard reading 67/3 after 8.1 overs, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20 off 18) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26 off 27) collected the baton and set the tone for the win. Although both batters failed to finish off the chase, Shoaib Malik and Mahmudullah’s late bursts helped the Barishal side get past the finishing line with five balls to spare.
The Twitterverse followed the game closely and here’s how they reacted.
