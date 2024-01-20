‌FB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Khaled-Tamim show as Barishal clinchs low-scoring thriller against Rangpur





The curtain-raiser for Rangpur Riders did not get the fairytale start despite a star-studded line-up on paper. Mohamad Imran Jr. cleaned up Caribbean swashbuckler, Brandon King on the first delivery of the over after Fortune Barishal won the toss and sent the Shakib Al Hasan-led unit to bat first. Capped paceman, Khaled Ahmed shared the new ball from the other end and removed Rony Talukdar and Shakib in a space of three deliveries to sum up the first two overs. While Nurul Hasan and Azmatullah Omarzai tried to stabilize the ship, Dunith Wellalage pegged back at the cusp of powerplay after baiting the Afghanistan all-rounder caught and bowled. The Riders were reeling at 37/4 at the end of the powerplay with Shamim Hossain Patwari and Nurul at either end of the pitch. The pair gathered 34 runs for the fifth wicket before the wicketkeeper-batter was outwitted in Shoaib Malik’s only one over at the brink of powerplay. Mahedi Hasan (19-ball 29) and Shamim (33-ball 34) added some late bursts after a watchful start to their batting. Despite Khaled Ahmed clearing the tail from one end, Mahedi’s two fours and a six in the 18th and 19th over respectively propelled the total to 134/9 at the end of the innings.

In reply, Tamim Iqbal kicked off the chase on a high after scoring three boundaries in the first over. Ibrahim Zadran looked a bit scratchy and was outfoxed by Shakib Al Hasan in the second ball of the fourth over. Unlike, the opposition, the Barishal side got a decent start inside the powerplay, scoring 51 runs. Tamim scored quick 35 runs off 24 balls before Mohammad Nabi and Hasan Mahmud pegged back at Barishal before the powerplay. With the scoreboard reading 67/3 after 8.1 overs, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20 off 18) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26 off 27) collected the baton and set the tone for the win. Although both batters failed to finish off the chase, Shoaib Malik and Mahmudullah’s late bursts helped the Barishal side get past the finishing line with five balls to spare.

The Twitterverse followed the game closely and here’s how they reacted.

Shoaib Malik action in Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Premier League #BPL pic.twitter.com/dsGGAQ6oR6 — Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik has scored 17 not out in BPL today, becomes the 1st Asian and 2nd in the world to complete 13000 T20 runs, took a wicket and grabbed a great catch too. He was having lady luck today as earlier he had announced his marriage with actress Sana Javed. #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/VSWyRW2yuF — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) January 20, 2024

Congratulations to Shoaib Malik on becoming the first Asian batter to 13,000 runs in T20s. 17 off 18 today in Barishal's win in the BPL.#ShoaibMalik — Mohammad Hazran🇵🇰 (@KhazranSays) January 20, 2024

Bpl lost small amt. — dHRUVA ನಕ್ಷತ್ರ (@hippogriff777) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik married to sana Javed and also playing Bpl on the same day #ShoaibMalikMarriage #SanaJaved #BPL pic.twitter.com/I2nPLGaYM1 — Zubair (@Zubair_468) January 20, 2024

To phir marriage kab ki thi? — Husnain' (@not_husnainn) January 20, 2024

Here's Shoaib Malik playing for Barishal against Rangpur in Bangladesh Premier League today. He reached the milestone of 13,000 T20 runs in his team's win 💯 #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/yxOzgBOnVf — Abdul Wahab (@AbdulWahab20847) January 20, 2024

Here's Shoaib Malik playing for Barishal against Rangpur in Bangladesh Premier League today. He reached the milestone of 13,000 T20 runs in his team's win 💯#ShoaibMalik #ShoaibMalikMarriage #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/Wn7CioUlBY — Sheryar Arshad (@SheryarArshad6) January 20, 2024

