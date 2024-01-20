More Options

‌FB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Khaled-Tamim show as Barishal clinchs low-scoring thriller against Rangpur

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

In a highly anticipated battle of Tamim versus Shakib, it’s the former who gets their first win in BPL 2023. Khaled Ahmed’s four-for helped the Riders curtail to 134, and the skipper set the tone during the chase with support from middle and lower order to overhaul the tricky total.

The curtain-raiser for Rangpur Riders did not get the fairytale start despite a star-studded line-up on paper. Mohamad Imran Jr. cleaned up Caribbean swashbuckler, Brandon King on the first delivery of the over after Fortune Barishal won the toss and sent the Shakib Al Hasan-led unit to bat first. Capped paceman, Khaled Ahmed shared the new ball from the other end and removed Rony Talukdar and Shakib in a space of three deliveries to sum up the first two overs. While Nurul Hasan and Azmatullah Omarzai tried to stabilize the ship, Dunith Wellalage pegged back at the cusp of powerplay after baiting the Afghanistan all-rounder caught and bowled. The Riders were reeling at 37/4 at the end of the powerplay with Shamim Hossain Patwari and Nurul at either end of the pitch. The pair gathered 34 runs for the fifth wicket before the wicketkeeper-batter was outwitted in Shoaib Malik’s only one over at the brink of powerplay. Mahedi Hasan (19-ball 29) and Shamim (33-ball 34) added some late bursts after a watchful start to their batting. Despite Khaled Ahmed clearing the tail from one end, Mahedi’s two fours and a six in the 18th and 19th over respectively propelled the total to 134/9 at the end of the innings. 

In reply, Tamim Iqbal kicked off the chase on a high after scoring three boundaries in the first over. Ibrahim Zadran looked a bit scratchy and was outfoxed by Shakib Al Hasan in the second ball of the fourth over. Unlike, the opposition, the Barishal side got a decent start inside the powerplay, scoring 51 runs. Tamim scored quick 35 runs off 24 balls before Mohammad Nabi and Hasan Mahmud pegged back at Barishal before the powerplay. With the scoreboard reading 67/3 after 8.1 overs, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20 off 18) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26 off 27) collected the baton and set the tone for the win. Although both batters failed to finish off the chase, Shoaib Malik and Mahmudullah’s late bursts helped the Barishal side get past the finishing line with five balls to spare. 

The Twitterverse followed the game closely and here’s how they reacted.

