ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Jordan-Overton duo guide Gulf Giants to victory in season opener
Defending Champions Gulf Giants had a cracking opening to the second season of ILT20 as they defeated Sharjah Warriors by 31 runs. Gulf Giants bowlers Chris Jordan and Jamie Overton proved their mettle with the ball to restrict Sharjah to 31 runs short of the target in a comfortable victory.
With a resilient Martin Guptill and a thumping Johnson Charles up front, the Warriors' opening pair looked dazzling and scored 56/0 at the end of powerplay. Things continued to be feeble for the Warriors bowler as the opening partnership further raced to 91 in 10 overs until Jamie Overton sent both Guptill and half-centurion Charles back to the hut. The Warriors collapsed thereon as they lost skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Daniel Sams in quick succession. Overton looked exemplary with the ball picking up 3/13 and Chris Jordan eventually diminished all hopes of a Warriors win by picking up both Lewis Gregory and Niroshan Dickwella. The lack of grit from the Warriors meant Giants ultimately defeated them by 31 runs in the inaugural match of ILT20.
