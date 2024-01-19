ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Jordan-Overton duo guide Gulf Giants to victory in season opener

‌Opting to bowl first did not work well for the Sharjah Warriors as Gulf Giants openers Jamie Smith and James Vince got off to a flying start with the second and fifth overs going for 19 and 21 runs respectively to register a powerplay score of 64/1. The Giants' innings was further accelerated English batter Jordan Cox who put up a convincing 53-run partnership with the skipper to further propel the scorecard to 113/1 at the end of 11 overs. Warriors finally found a moment of relief as Maheesh Theekshana came back into action and scalped the wicket of Vince before scalping Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck. However, a few crucial partnerships between Cox, Usman Khan, and Afghan allrounder Karim Janat helped the Giants reach a big total of 198/7, despite Theekshana’s pivotal 4/15.