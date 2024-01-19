More Options

ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Jordan-Overton duo guide Gulf Giants to victory in season opener

Defending Champions Gulf Giants had a cracking opening to the second season of ILT20 as they defeated Sharjah Warriors by 31 runs. Gulf Giants bowlers Chris Jordan and Jamie Overton proved their mettle with the ball to restrict Sharjah to 31 runs short of the target in a comfortable victory.

‌Opting to bowl first did not work well for the Sharjah Warriors as Gulf Giants openers Jamie Smith and James Vince got off to a flying start with the second and fifth overs going for 19 and 21 runs respectively to register a powerplay score of 64/1. The Giants' innings was further accelerated English batter Jordan Cox who put up a convincing 53-run partnership with the skipper to further propel the scorecard to 113/1 at the end of 11 overs. Warriors finally found a moment of relief as Maheesh Theekshana came back into action and scalped the wicket of Vince before scalping Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck. However, a few crucial partnerships between Cox, Usman Khan, and Afghan allrounder Karim Janat helped the Giants reach a big total of 198/7, despite Theekshana’s pivotal 4/15. 

With a resilient Martin Guptill and a thumping Johnson Charles up front, the Warriors' opening pair looked dazzling and scored 56/0 at the end of powerplay. Things continued to be feeble for the Warriors bowler as the opening partnership further raced to 91 in 10 overs until Jamie Overton sent both Guptill and half-centurion Charles back to the hut. The Warriors collapsed thereon as they lost skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Daniel Sams in quick succession. Overton looked exemplary with the ball picking up 3/13 and Chris Jordan eventually diminished all hopes of a Warriors win by picking up both Lewis Gregory and Niroshan Dickwella. The lack of grit from the Warriors meant Giants ultimately defeated them by 31 runs in the inaugural match of ILT20.

