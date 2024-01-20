SA20 | Twitter flabbergasted as Heinrich Klassen slams monstrous 105 metre six in Durban





‌Opting to bat first did pan out well for the Durban Super Giants as they had a decent start at the powerplay with the scorecard at 46/1. Matthew Breetzke and JJ Smuts totalled a steady opening partnership of 40 runs and paved the way for the DSG to score a steady total. Meanwhile, Klassen came into the crease in the 7th over and took an attacking approach from the first ball. Two overs later, he created the record of scoring the longest six in SA20 where the wicketkeeper-batter smacked a flighted delivery off Liam Dawson where the spin basher muscled the kookaburra so high over long on sending the ball on the roof of Kingsmead.

The 31-year-old right-handed batter played an impressive cameo of 31 in 17 balls as the Super Giants put up an impressive total of 159/7. The second maximum, which came off a full and wide delivery outside off by Simon Harmer, was launched high over long-on and was registered as a 90 metre biggie.

The Twitterverse was astonished by Klassen’s class and buzzed social media to celebrate the humongous six.





That was huge

Biggest od this season

Beats them all

Oh yeah it is "T20" not internationals. True, Klaasen beats them all. — 17x28 (@Rish_Roh) January 20, 2024

Close to sky

It is very close between him and sky but yeah if ball doesn't turn much off the pitch it is Klaasen. — 17x28 (@Rish_Roh) January 20, 2024

With ease

Watching the #SA20 and done think there's anyone hitting a cricket ball harder or further than Heinrich Klaasen right now. Just hit a six that was 105m. With ease. 😬😳 — LachlanB_ 🌏✈️🏈🏏❤️💙 (@LachlanB_) January 20, 2024

Form of his life

Stepping out to a bowler who has already taken 2 wickets in his 2 overs & gave away only 6 runs, and hitting it for a SIX

Klaasen is in the form of his life#SA20 #DSGvsSEC #DSGvSEC — Shivam Mittal (@ShivamM22661008) January 20, 2024

Gayle peak form

The only comparable to this ‘form’ from klaasen is peak Gayle. On belters you just launch batting team but on tough decks you just can’t bet — Matt (@tradermatt106) January 20, 2024

Head and shoulder

I know this will trigger all the Indian fans, but surely Klaasen is head and shoulders the best T20 batter around atm.... #SA20 — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) January 20, 2024

Just joined elite club

Heinrich Klaasen has just joined a very elite club!



Not many batters have hit the ball on to that roof at Kingsmead 🤯😵



The only other guy I've personally seen do that is @DavidMillerSA12 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) January 20, 2024

