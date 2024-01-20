More Options

SA20 | Twitter flabbergasted as Heinrich Klassen slams monstrous 105 metre six in Durban

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A gun is no more dangerous than a willow in the hands of a solid batsman. It is indeed a special moment if a batter hits a mammoth six as South African star Heinrich Klassen created a record for slamming the longest six of the tournament, covering a distance of 105 meters.

‌Opting to bat first did pan out well for the Durban Super Giants as they had a decent start at the powerplay with the scorecard at 46/1. Matthew Breetzke and JJ Smuts totalled a steady opening partnership of 40 runs and paved the way for the DSG to score a steady total. Meanwhile, Klassen came into the crease in the 7th over and took an attacking approach from the first ball. Two overs later, he created the record of scoring the longest six in SA20 where the wicketkeeper-batter smacked a flighted delivery off Liam Dawson where the spin basher muscled the kookaburra so high over long on sending the ball on the roof of Kingsmead.

The 31-year-old right-handed batter played an impressive cameo of 31 in 17 balls as the Super Giants put up an impressive total of 159/7. The second maximum, which came off a full and wide delivery outside off by Simon Harmer, was launched high over long-on and was registered as a 90 metre biggie.

The Twitterverse was astonished by Klassen’s class and buzzed social media to celebrate the humongous six.



