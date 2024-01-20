SA20 | Twitter flabbergasted as Heinrich Klassen slams monstrous 105 metre six in Durban
A gun is no more dangerous than a willow in the hands of a solid batsman. It is indeed a special moment if a batter hits a mammoth six as South African star Heinrich Klassen created a record for slamming the longest six of the tournament, covering a distance of 105 meters.
The 31-year-old right-handed batter played an impressive cameo of 31 in 17 balls as the Super Giants put up an impressive total of 159/7. The second maximum, which came off a full and wide delivery outside off by Simon Harmer, was launched high over long-on and was registered as a 90 metre biggie.
The Twitterverse was astonished by Klassen’s class and buzzed social media to celebrate the humongous six.
That was huge
January 20, 2024
Biggest od this season
Heinrich Klaasen smashed the biggest six of @SA20_League— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 20, 2024
2024. #WelcomeToIncrediblepic.twitter.com/tAdk7pbOe1
Beats them all
Oh yeah it is "T20" not internationals. True, Klaasen beats them all.— 17x28 (@Rish_Roh) January 20, 2024
Close to sky
It is very close between him and sky but yeah if ball doesn't turn much off the pitch it is Klaasen.— 17x28 (@Rish_Roh) January 20, 2024
With ease
Watching the #SA20 and done think there's anyone hitting a cricket ball harder or further than Heinrich Klaasen right now. Just hit a six that was 105m. With ease. 😬😳— LachlanB_ 🌏✈️🏈🏏❤️💙 (@LachlanB_) January 20, 2024
Form of his life
Stepping out to a bowler who has already taken 2 wickets in his 2 overs & gave away only 6 runs, and hitting it for a SIX— Shivam Mittal (@ShivamM22661008) January 20, 2024
Klaasen is in the form of his life#SA20 #DSGvsSEC #DSGvSEC
Gayle peak form
The only comparable to this ‘form’ from klaasen is peak Gayle. On belters you just launch batting team but on tough decks you just can’t bet— Matt (@tradermatt106) January 20, 2024
Head and shoulder
I know this will trigger all the Indian fans, but surely Klaasen is head and shoulders the best T20 batter around atm.... #SA20— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) January 20, 2024
Just joined elite club
Heinrich Klaasen has just joined a very elite club!— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) January 20, 2024
Not many batters have hit the ball on to that roof at Kingsmead 🤯😵
The only other guy I've personally seen do that is @DavidMillerSA12
Monster six
Heinrich Klaasen with a 105M monster out of Kingsmead‼️#SA20 #CricketTwitter— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 20, 2024