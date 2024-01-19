SA20 | Twitter reacts as red-hot Rickelton's fourth straight fifty propels MI to dominant win over Royals

‌Jason Roy came out of the gates all guns blazing after MI opted to field first and struck Kagiso Rabada for five maximums in a 14-ball blitzkrieg of 38. However, two quick wickets toward the end of the powerplay curbed the visitors' momentum as Jos Buttler and David Miller shifted focus to building up a partnership. The duo stitched 42 runs together but failed to capitalize on the foundation by failing within five balls of each other to hand the prerogative back to the hosts. No batter managed to launch off thereafter as Thomas Kaber shone with the ball, producing exemplary figures of 3/20. Only a steady 28 from Mitchell van Buuren and Sam Curran overstepping on the last ball allowed Paarl to go past 170 and set a target of 174 for MI Cape Town.

Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen mirrored their counterparts with an explosive opening stand of their own, registering their fourth straight 80-plus partnership by racing to the mark in just eight overs. Even though the latter succumbed to Tabraiz Shamsi for 41, there was no stopping Rickelton's extravaganza as he pretty much singlehandeedly carried his team to the win. The 27-year-old ended unbeaten on 94, smashing his runs at 180.76 to seal the chase with 19 balls to spare and hand Paarl Royals their first loss of the season following three victories on the trot.

