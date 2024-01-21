ILT20 | Twitter praises Andries Gouse’s blazing 95 cruising ADKR to their maiden victory in Dubai
The runners-up of ILT20 2023 Desert Vipers did not have a great time in action as the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeated them by 6 wickets in Dubai. South African-born Andries Gous shined bright for ADKR and scored 95 runs off 50 balls which helped them cruise to victory with 14 balls to spare.
Similar to their counterparts, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a splendid start and scored 53/1 at the end of the powerplay. They lost their opener Alishan Sharafu in the 3rd over, but Michael-Kyle Pepper and Andries Gous powered their side to 89/2 in 9 overs. Although the Vipers succeeded in picking up Pepper, there was no further stoppage to the carnage after that. England’s Tymal Mills looked impressive with the ball but no other Vipers bowlers showed grit to pick wickets. Gous flared up charging to a score of 95 runs off 50 balls and paving the way for the Knight Riders to win the match by 6 wickets. The defending champions were handcuffed with poor bowling from Bas De Leede, Rohan Mustafa, and Sheldon Cottrell.
1000 T20 Runs for Andries Gous
