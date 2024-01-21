More Options

ILT20 | Twitter praises Andries Gouse’s blazing 95 cruising ADKR to their maiden victory in Dubai

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The runners-up of ILT20 2023 Desert Vipers did not have a great time in action as the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders defeated them by 6 wickets in Dubai. South African-born Andries Gous shined bright for ADKR and scored 95 runs off 50 balls which helped them cruise to victory with 14 balls to spare.

‌Choosing to bowl first on a batting-friendly pitch in Dubai did not work well initially for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as Desert Vipers openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales were off to a flying start. The Munro-Hales duo had a 33-run partnership with the Englishman slamming 25 runs in the first two overs until his departure. English all-rounder Adam Hose looked determined to put up a good total for the Vipers and scored 45 off 20 deliveries. While Sri Lankan stalwart Wanindu Hasaranga and Hose put up a splendid partnership of 57 runs, there was some quality bowling by the Knight Riders. Skipper Sunil Narine scalped Hasaranga and Sherfane Rutherford, hoping to restrict the Vipers under 170, which is the average 1st innings in Dubai. ADKR succeeded with some splendid bowling in the death overs, conceding just 21 runs in the last 4 overs and restricting the Vipers to a total of 164/8 with wickets chipping away for the Vipers at regular intervals. 

Similar to their counterparts, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a splendid start and scored 53/1 at the end of the powerplay. They lost their opener Alishan Sharafu in the 3rd over, but Michael-Kyle Pepper and Andries Gous powered their side to 89/2 in 9 overs. Although the Vipers succeeded in picking up Pepper, there was no further stoppage to the carnage after that. England’s Tymal Mills looked impressive with the ball but no other Vipers bowlers showed grit to pick wickets. Gous flared up charging to a score of 95 runs off 50 balls and paving the way for the Knight Riders to win the match by 6 wickets. The defending champions were handcuffed with poor bowling from Bas De Leede, Rohan Mustafa, and Sheldon Cottrell.

