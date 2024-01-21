ILT20 | Twitter praises Andries Gouse’s blazing 95 cruising ADKR to their maiden victory in Dubai

‌Choosing to bowl first on a batting-friendly pitch in Dubai did not work well initially for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as Desert Vipers openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales were off to a flying start. The Munro-Hales duo had a 33-run partnership with the Englishman slamming 25 runs in the first two overs until his departure. English all-rounder Adam Hose looked determined to put up a good total for the Vipers and scored 45 off 20 deliveries. While Sri Lankan stalwart Wanindu Hasaranga and Hose put up a splendid partnership of 57 runs, there was some quality bowling by the Knight Riders. Skipper Sunil Narine scalped Hasaranga and Sherfane Rutherford, hoping to restrict the Vipers under 170, which is the average 1st innings in Dubai. ADKR succeeded with some splendid bowling in the death overs, conceding just 21 runs in the last 4 overs and restricting the Vipers to a total of 164/8 with wickets chipping away for the Vipers at regular intervals.