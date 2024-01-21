‌SA20 | Roy, Buttler, and Fortuin star as Paarl decimates MI Cape Town in  West Cape Derby

Winning the toss and asking the home side to bat first did not pan out well for the MI Cape Town as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler bludgeoned the new ball bowlers left, right, and centre. While Butler took his time to switch gears, Roy attacked Nuwan Thushara, George Linde, and Kagiso Rabada inside the powerplay to take the scoreboard 60/0 at the end of the field restrictions. The assault continued and right after the first strategic timeout, Roy raced to his fifty in just 38 balls. After a 116-run opening stand, left-arm wrist spinner, Thomas Kaber drew the first blood after Roy got a top edge on the intended sweep in the 14th over. Subsequently, David Miller entered the fray but failed to up the ante and looked scratchy during his stay. Buttler switched gears immediately and on the way, he fell prey to a scoring delivery from Nuwan Thushara in the 17th over. The slingy-actioned bowler went on to trap Fabien Allen in the succeeding delivery putting a brake to the scoring efficiency of the home side. In the next over, Miller retired hurt after suffering issues in his right leg and eventually, the lower order steered the tally to 162/3 in 20 overs.