SA20 | Roy, Buttler, and Fortuin star as Paarl decimates MI Cape Town in West Cape Derby
The Paarl Royals bounce back against MI Cape Town in the reverse fixture and reach the top of the table as Jos Buttler and Jason Roy’s fifties set the tone for an above-par total. Bjorn Fortuin’s early breakthroughs paved the way for the medium pacers and wrist spinners to bundle MI 59 runs short.
Winning the toss and asking the home side to bat first did not pan out well for the MI Cape Town as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler bludgeoned the new ball bowlers left, right, and centre. While Butler took his time to switch gears, Roy attacked Nuwan Thushara, George Linde, and Kagiso Rabada inside the powerplay to take the scoreboard 60/0 at the end of the field restrictions. The assault continued and right after the first strategic timeout, Roy raced to his fifty in just 38 balls. After a 116-run opening stand, left-arm wrist spinner, Thomas Kaber drew the first blood after Roy got a top edge on the intended sweep in the 14th over. Subsequently, David Miller entered the fray but failed to up the ante and looked scratchy during his stay. Buttler switched gears immediately and on the way, he fell prey to a scoring delivery from Nuwan Thushara in the 17th over. The slingy-actioned bowler went on to trap Fabien Allen in the succeeding delivery putting a brake to the scoring efficiency of the home side. In the next over, Miller retired hurt after suffering issues in his right leg and eventually, the lower order steered the tally to 162/3 in 20 overs.
In reply, the visitors failed to get a start like their opposition as Rassie van der Dussen and Dewald Brevis followed suit on back-to-back deliveries in the first over against Bjorn Fortuin. It was not long before in-form Ryan Rickelton followed them inside the powerplay leaving the Ambani-owned franchise in misery. Fortuin was brilliant with his line, length, and variations, thereby claiming his three-fer and ending with figures of 4-0-15-3. While Connor Esterhuizen and Sam Curran tried to tick the scoreboard and turn the table, the Royals’ spinners and medium pacers pegged back to enforce a major breakdown in the MI middle order. In a space of 23 deliveries, the visitors lost four wickets including Esterhuizen, Curran, Kieron Pollard, and George Linde. Liam Livingstone tried to counter-attack the hosts but was shortlived for 22 off 16 balls. Eventually, Obed McCoy and Lungi Ngidi cleared the tail in haste to extract a 59-run comprehensive victory in Boland Park.
