‌SA20 | Twitter in awe as Nuwan Thushara churns Malinga-level spellwork scalping two-in-two on debut

The timeline of sports has witnessed some fabulous Master and apprentice stories. Nuwan Thushara following the Lasith Malinga way of spraying two lethal yorkers to get rid of big fishes during the reverse fixture of West Cape Derby in the SA20 2024 could fall in the same chapter.

Eyeing for their very first win in the history of West Cape Derby in SA20, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy gave a rollicking start to the Paarl Royals against the MI Cape Town bowlers. Although Roy departed after scoring a half-century in the 14th over, Nuwan Thushara in MI colours, cleaned up Jos Buttler and Fabien Allen on the trot, in the 18th delivery bringing back memories of Lasith Malinga’s ferocious bowling from his cricketing days. 

On the first delivery of the 18th over, Thushara dished a fuller delivery at the off-stump line which got the better of well-set Jos Buttler on 54. While it was not a pin-point yorker, Butler made room to work through the off side and made way for the ball to sneak underneath his bat and clatter onto the off stump. Not long after the off stump was uprooted, the slingy-actioned pacer trapped Fabien Allen with a dipping yorker that caught the Caribbean all-rounder off-guard. 

Former Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians veteran, Lasith Malinga was seated at the dugout and the Twitterverse could relate the incident with the concept of ‘Master and its Apprentice’

