‌SA20 | Twitter in awe as Nuwan Thushara churns Malinga-level spellwork scalping two-in-two on debut

On the first delivery of the 18th over, Thushara dished a fuller delivery at the off-stump line which got the better of well-set Jos Buttler on 54. While it was not a pin-point yorker, Butler made room to work through the off side and made way for the ball to sneak underneath his bat and clatter onto the off stump. Not long after the off stump was uprooted, the slingy-actioned pacer trapped Fabien Allen with a dipping yorker that caught the Caribbean all-rounder off-guard.