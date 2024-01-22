BPL 2024 | Tanzid-Najib outshines Croospulle as Challengers gain top spot after thrashing Dhaka
Concussion substitute Lasith Croospulle repaired the early setbacks for Durdanto Dhaka to help put 136 runs on board at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. However, their bowlers failed to defend the low score and fell prey to brilliant batting displays from Tanzid Hasan and Najibullah Zadran.
In reply, the Challengers got off to a flying start, courtesy of Avishka Fernando’s three fours and Tanzid Hasan’s elegant strokes. Although the Dhaka bowlers managed to extract a couple of wickets, Shahadat Hossain and Tanzid ensured that the scoreboard read 54/2 at the end of the powerplay. Both batters stitched 53 runs together for the third wicket and set the tone for the chase before Najibullah Zadran entered the fray. Played second fiddle to Tanzid initially, the youngster looked sensible on a tricky surface and fell just one run of his fifty. Eventually, the defending side tried to creep up the run rate by avoiding boundaries. However, their strategy did not work for long as the Afghan southpaw clubbed consecutive sixes when 21 runs were needed off 16 deliveries, curtailing the equation to 9 required off 14. With no further hiccups, the left-handed batter sealed the deal with ten balls to spare, cultivating a six and a double in the penultimate over.
Update: The Pakistan Cricket Board has canceled Zaman Khan's NOC for Bangladesh Premier League. The PCB had also declined NOC requests made by Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris for BPL
