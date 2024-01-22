‌BPL 2024 | Tanzid-Najib outshines Croospulle as Challengers gain top spot after thrashing Dhaka 





The new ball bowlers of Chattogram Challengers were right on their mark after Shuvagato Hom won the toss and asked the opposition to field first. Al-Amin Hossain varied the lengths brilliantly and Danushka Gunathilaka was retired hurt early after lapping a length delivery onto his helmet. Saif Hassan and Mosaddek Hossain followed him back to the hut inside the powerplay. Durdanto Dhaka could gather just 25 runs inside the field restrictions and while attempting to up the ante, Mohammad Naim and Alex Ross departed before the drinks break. With the scoreboard reading 31/4, Lasith Croospulle was sent in as a concussion substitute for Gunathilaka. This turned out to be a game-changing decision as the Sri Lankan batter countered-attack the opposition bowlers and racked up a 31-ball 46 before Curtis Campher outwitted him in the 16th over. Subsequently, Irfan Sukkur (27) was cleaned up by Bilal Khan, and with some handy contributions from the tail, the Dhaka side ended the innings at 136/8.

In reply, the Challengers got off to a flying start, courtesy of Avishka Fernando’s three fours and Tanzid Hasan’s elegant strokes. Although the Dhaka bowlers managed to extract a couple of wickets, Shahadat Hossain and Tanzid ensured that the scoreboard read 54/2 at the end of the powerplay. Both batters stitched 53 runs together for the third wicket and set the tone for the chase before Najibullah Zadran entered the fray. Played second fiddle to Tanzid initially, the youngster looked sensible on a tricky surface and fell just one run of his fifty. Eventually, the defending side tried to creep up the run rate by avoiding boundaries. However, their strategy did not work for long as the Afghan southpaw clubbed consecutive sixes when 21 runs were needed off 16 deliveries, curtailing the equation to 9 required off 14. With no further hiccups, the left-handed batter sealed the deal with ten balls to spare, cultivating a six and a double in the penultimate over.

Danushka Gunatilake retired hurt in BPL pic.twitter.com/HOnhTAqX3u — CricWire (@CricWireLK) January 22, 2024

Update: The Pakistan Cricket Board has canceled Zaman Khan's NOC for Bangladesh Premier League. The PCB had also declined NOC requests made by Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris for BPL ❌



[Geo News] #BPL2024#السعوديه_قيرغيزستان #RealMadridAlmeria — Aqsa aqsa (@aqsahanif024) January 22, 2024

5th match is going on in BPL. But the audience saw 150+ runs in just 1 match 🤷‍♂️

Typical Mirpur wicket 🫡🫡#BPL #BPL2024



Typical Mirpur wicket 🫡🫡#BPL #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/d31koZwt3Z — ER Saif (@ERSaif14) January 22, 2024

Concept scorecard design of BPL 2024 🤩



Rate this scorecard..!



🖌️Mosabbir Trofdar#CricVerse #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/s9OrOOTXYn — Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) January 22, 2024

Babar Azam will play first match of the BPL tomorrow

Will he improve his strike rate in t20s #BabarAzam #BPL2024 #BabriZindaHai #BabriMasjid pic.twitter.com/6o1knTyXBZ — Zaigham Haider🇹🇭🎌 (@Zaigham880) January 22, 2024

