ILT20 | Twitter lauds paceman Farooqi’s impressive four-wicket haul as MI defeats Gulf Giants in Abu Dhabi
The disciplined MI Emirates showcased utmost grit in beating defending champions Gulf Giants by 18 runs in Abu Dhabi, after losing their opening game on Friday. Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, with a figure of 4/25, earned his side to their first victory in the tournament.
The Giants were off to a swift start as openers Jamie Smith and James Vince put up a splendid 48-run partnership to get things going for them. However, the MI bowler had a moment of relief dismissing Smith and Jordan Cox, courtesy of two successive wickets taken by Afghan speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi. However, Vince and Usman Khan powered the MI Emirates innings from the 11th over until Khan’s departure. The game was positioned at a level where things could favour either as Overton and Shimron Hetmyer in crease looked to finish things off for the Giants with a 53-run partnership in the 18th over with the scorecard at 154/4. Meanwhile, Farooqi was brought in to break the solid Overton-Hetmyer union and the 23-year-old did the same by dismissing Overton. The Giants couldn't recover from the dismissal and suffered an 18-run defeat after winning their inaugural game against Sharjah Warriors.
