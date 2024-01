ILT20 | Twitter reacts as Johnson Charles bonanza propels Warriors to five-wicket win over Dubai Capitals

Much like their rivals, Sharjah Warrior's chase suffered several early setbacks with Dushmanth Chameera at the heart of the action. The Sri Lankan quick first ran out super-sub Martin Guptill in the second over before scalping Tom Kohler-Cadmore and compatriot Niroshan Dickwella in the powerplay. However, despite the hiccups at the other end, Johnson Charles wreaked havoc with usual flamboyant shotmaking. The Windies opener cleared the fences and found the boundary for fun, putting up a rapid 71-run stand for the fourth wicket with Lewis Gregory even though the Englishman just contributed 16 runs in 25 balls. Chameera once again broke through with Gregory's wicket and then sounded Charles the death rattle too in the 17th over, ending his knock of 93 off 51 deliveries laced with eight boundaries and six maximums. However, it proved to be too little too late as the equation by then read a modest 27 required off 23 balls. Basil Hameed (24*) and Daniel Sams (16*) eventually sealed the chase in the penultimate over to ensure the Warriors open their account for the season after a loss in the opener.