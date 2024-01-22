More Options

ILT20 | Twitter reacts as raging Woakes chucks ferocious missile at apologetic Holder after his illegal antics

The usually jovial Chris Woakes exhibited a rare fit of anger in Dubai after Jason Holder's illegal sequence of play

The beacons of English cricket seem to attract morality issues in the sport like moths to flames and Chris Woakes presented a paradoxical figure on the subject in Dubai. The all-rounder chose to voluntarily hurt Jason Holder after the Windies player was guilty of obstructing the field.

A pivotal 81-run partnership between Sikandar Raza and Sam Billings followed by a couple of streaky blows from Jason Holder at the death saw Dubai Capitals get to a competitive score of 170/7 against the Sharjah Warriors at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While the innings was replete with intense battles between bat and ball throughout, things took an unexpectedly ugly turn right at the end of the innings in a provocative sequence of cricket.

Chris Woakes was given the responsibility of capping off the innings for the Warriors and he delivered immediately by scalping half-centurion Billings on the very first ball. With bowler Rahul Chopra on strike next, the onus was on Holder at the non-striker's end to regain strike and add a few valuable runs to the total. He attempted to do so immediately after Chopra attempted a slog but the UAE player failed to connect with the slower delivery and dropped right by the crease. Woakes was quick to get to the Kookaburra in his followthrough and Holder was trapped more than halfway down the track like a deer in the headlights with his wicket inevitable. 

However, the Windian unleashed an ugly tactic while turning around as he shifted tracks to run right in the middle of the pitch and form a barrier between Woakes and the stumps. The bowler was visibly livid and after pulling out of his throw initially, he decided to forcefully heave the Kookaburra right into Holder's back. However, despite the unrequited painful blow, the veteran raised his arms in apology instead of complaining. With just four balls to go, the Capitals decided not to appeal for obstructing the field and Holder subsequently ended up adding six runs to the total with a huge maximum but more importantly, sparking a raging debate on social media.

