ILT20 | Twitter reacts as raging Woakes chucks ferocious missile at apologetic Holder after his illegal antics

Chris Woakes was given the responsibility of capping off the innings for the Warriors and he delivered immediately by scalping half-centurion Billings on the very first ball. With bowler Rahul Chopra on strike next, the onus was on Holder at the non-striker's end to regain strike and add a few valuable runs to the total. He attempted to do so immediately after Chopra attempted a slog but the UAE player failed to connect with the slower delivery and dropped right by the crease. Woakes was quick to get to the Kookaburra in his followthrough and Holder was trapped more than halfway down the track like a deer in the headlights with his wicket inevitable.