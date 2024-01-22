ILT20 | Twitter reacts to livid Sikandar Raza after painful blow leads to comical dismissal

Raza was up against wrecker-in-chief Daniel Sams in the 16th over after the Australian had already scalped two early on and in a show of fearless bravado, the Zimbabwean decided to play an audacious scoop on the penultimate delivery. However, Sams was one step ahead of him and delivered a slower ball, foiling Raza's pre-emptive plan. On his knees already, Raza was done all ends up and the Kookaburra agonizingly thumped into his chest. However, before the veteran could recover from the pain, he had to face more grief as the ball bizarrely struck his gloves up in the air before ricocheting towards the off-stump and nudging the off-stump bail from its grooves.