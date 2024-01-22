ILT20 | Twitter reacts to livid Sikandar Raza after painful blow leads to comical dismissal
Sikandar Raza stitched together a pivotal partnership with Sam Billings before succumbing in tragic manner|
For all the joy that the gentleman's sport provides to all, no dedicated fan or player can escape becoming a 'cricket tragic' sooner rather than later. The tragedy can be exceptionally varied and manifold, with Sikandar Raza becoming victim to one of its crueler iterations in Dubai.
Dubai Capitals recovered well from a stuttering start that had them down and out at 51/3 near the halfway stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to post a target of 171 for the Sharjah Warriors. The charge was led by middle-order maestros Sikandar Raza and Sam Billings as the duo combined for 81 runs for the fourth wicket off just 44 balls, flaying the bowlers to all parts of the ground with brilliant shotmaking. However, the partnership had the potential to do much more damage were it not for the former's unfortunate dismissal for a flamboyant 23-ball 48.
Raza was up against wrecker-in-chief Daniel Sams in the 16th over after the Australian had already scalped two early on and in a show of fearless bravado, the Zimbabwean decided to play an audacious scoop on the penultimate delivery. However, Sams was one step ahead of him and delivered a slower ball, foiling Raza's pre-emptive plan. On his knees already, Raza was done all ends up and the Kookaburra agonizingly thumped into his chest. However, before the veteran could recover from the pain, he had to face more grief as the ball bizarrely struck his gloves up in the air before ricocheting towards the off-stump and nudging the off-stump bail from its grooves.
Raza punched his bat in anger while walking back to the pavilion with disappointment writ all over his face even as Billings attempted to console him. Twitterati, meanwhile, chose to see the lighter side of the hilarious saga.
