IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli pulls out of first two England Tests, citing personal reasons
After Harry Brook pulled out of the upcoming Test series against India, former Men in Blue captain Virat Kohli is set to miss the first couple of matches against the Three Lions. It's a massive setback for the hosts after Kohli requested BCCI to be withdrawn, citing unavoidable personal commitments.
In a recent development, Indian talisman, Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control in India (BCCI) to be left out from the first two Test matches against England. He will be a huge miss for the Indian contingent who was all set to challenge the Bazball approach of a determined English team.
Kohli cited personal reasons for opting out of the first couple of assignments and stated that representing the country has been his top priority but due to unavoidable circumstances, he will have to miss the forthcoming encounters. The 35-year-old has conveyed the same message to the captain and the team management and they have come to a mutual agreement.
Kohli last represented the Indian side in whites against South Africa during the Boxing Day and New Year’s Test. The experienced campaigner was the second-highest run-getter in the bilateral series with 176 runs from four innings, averaging 43.
The first couple of Tests were slated to be staged in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, and Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam from 25-29th January and 2-6th January respectively. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are two middle-order options to fill the void left by Kohli. In addition, KL Rahul can also play as a pure batter if either Dhruv Jurel or KS Bharat makes the playing XI as wicketkeeper-batter.