SA20 | Twitter stunned as Sunrisers bowl out Capitals for 52 in steamrolling 9-wicket triumph

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ottniel Baartman ran through the Pretoria Capitals batting unit with a destructive four-wicket haul

SA20

A spicy track at St George's Park in Gqeberha played host to a record-breaking SA20 encounter as Pretoria Capitals succumbed to 52 all-out on Monday. Ottniel Baartman was the wrecker-in-chief for Sunrisers Eastern Cape with four scalps before the batters hunted down the target in just 6.5 overs.

‌The ominous signs loomed in the air immediately after Phil Salt and Will Jacks walked out to open the batting for Pretoria Capitals with Daniel Worrall extracting dangerous seam movement off the deck in the first over. However, the English duo seemed to have weathered the storm given some elegant boundaries as the team raced to 25 and both batters reached double digits. The hope was short-lived as Worrall broke through on the last ball of the third over to get rid of Salt, kickstarting a stunning collapse akin to a cascading house of cards. Marco Jansen dispatched Jacks on the very next delivery and a wicket fell in each of the next four overs, whittling down the visitors to 33/6. The ensuing consolidating effort from Kyle Verreyne and Wayne Parnell lasted just 14 deliveries, the latter's score of nine the highest for the team barring the two openers. Right-arm quick Ottniel Baartman completed the demolition in the 13th over to finish with exceptional figures of 4/12 and banished the Capitals to the lowest score in SA20 history. Worrall and Jansen ended with three and two wickets to their name respectively and Patrick Kruger conceded just five runs in three overs while accounting for the wicket of Adil Rashid.
The Sunrisers endured a tiny scare early in their chase when Dawid Malan's ferocious cut in the second over fell prey to a blinder from a diving Senuran Muthusamy but Jordan Hermann (20) and Tom Abell (31) avoided any hiccups thereafter. The hosts got to the target with 79 balls to spare and the bonus-point victory means they sit comfortably in second at the halfway stage with three wins, while Pretoria Capitals continue to occupy the bottom owing to a solitary victory in five encounters.



