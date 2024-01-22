SA20 | Twitter stunned as Sunrisers bowl out Capitals for 52 in steamrolling 9-wicket triumph
Ottniel Baartman ran through the Pretoria Capitals batting unit with a destructive four-wicket haul|
SA20
A spicy track at St George's Park in Gqeberha played host to a record-breaking SA20 encounter as Pretoria Capitals succumbed to 52 all-out on Monday. Ottniel Baartman was the wrecker-in-chief for Sunrisers Eastern Cape with four scalps before the batters hunted down the target in just 6.5 overs.
Total collapse
Without Salt and Jacks, Pretoria Capitals innings be like#SA20 pic.twitter.com/2OrDCqshLK— Politics N Cricket 🏏 🇮🇳🏴🎵 🎥🎤 (@rs_3702) January 22, 2024
He knows
Markram understands his players strengths and weaknesses better in @SunrisersEC than in @SunRisers.#SA20 #IPL— Santosh (@ImSantoshKan) January 22, 2024
The struggle is real
What the lowest #SA20 score? 😂— Marc with a “C”. (@MarcPaulse2) January 22, 2024
The Inland teams are really struggling this year! 💀
Still safe
RCB record is still safe 😂 #SA20 #SECvsPC— Sid♡ (@zenitsumama) January 22, 2024
Shit pitch or what?
Lol what a shit pitch #SA20— Lukhanyo Am Stan Account (@GoTeamGoSports1) January 22, 2024
Rocking
Keep on Rocking @StGeorgesBB at @StGeorgesParkSt 🎺🎺🎺🎺#SA20 #SECvPC— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 22, 2024
Back to back
Back to back wickets.— Hari (@KoduruShankar) January 22, 2024
Continue this momentum 🧡🧡🧡#SA20
Big drop
Big drop that by Dawson. Pretoria is a very top order dependent team and you can’t give them chance like this. #SA20— batman (@keizen369) January 22, 2024
Loading
Will Jacks loading!— Maverick 17 (@DrVirat6) January 22, 2024
10 minutes to go @PretoriaCapsSA @SA20_League @RCBTweets #SA20 #IPL pic.twitter.com/Se1R5waIWi
SEC vs PC
Sunrisers v Capitals #SA20 pic.twitter.com/PTWw4TKrAN— Ruwayne LE Minnie (@LeRuwayne) January 22, 2024
KKK