SA20 | Twitter stunned as Sunrisers bowl out Capitals for 52 in steamrolling 9-wicket triumph

‌The ominous signs loomed in the air immediately after Phil Salt and Will Jacks walked out to open the batting for Pretoria Capitals with Daniel Worrall extracting dangerous seam movement off the deck in the first over. However, the English duo seemed to have weathered the storm given some elegant boundaries as the team raced to 25 and both batters reached double digits. The hope was short-lived as Worrall broke through on the last ball of the third over to get rid of Salt, kickstarting a stunning collapse akin to a cascading house of cards. Marco Jansen dispatched Jacks on the very next delivery and a wicket fell in each of the next four overs, whittling down the visitors to 33/6. The ensuing consolidating effort from Kyle Verreyne and Wayne Parnell lasted just 14 deliveries, the latter's score of nine the highest for the team barring the two openers. Right-arm quick Ottniel Baartman completed the demolition in the 13th over to finish with exceptional figures of 4/12 and banished the Capitals to the lowest score in SA20 history. Worrall and Jansen ended with three and two wickets to their name respectively and Patrick Kruger conceded just five runs in three overs while accounting for the wicket of Adil Rashid.