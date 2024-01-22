WATCH, BBL Finals | 'Gorgeous, amazing kid' Josh Brown's overwhelmed mom sings his praises after 140-run blitz

Opener Josh Brown, with just 20 games of T20 experience and a solitary appearance for his state Queensland, began his charge with a maximum and a four in the third over itself. By the ninth over, he had cleared the fence four more times to register just his second BBL fifty off 22 balls and celebrated the achievement with two more big blows in the ensuing over. Even after the 129-run stand with Nathan McSweeney concluded a little after the halfway stage, of which the skipper had contributed just 33 runs, there was no stopping Brown as he raced to a 41-ball century amidst a ravenous standing ovation from the home crowd. The 30-year-old's onslaught eventually ended in the 17th over, with a score of 140 off 57 balls laced with 12 sixes and 10 boundaries, ending a 64-run partnership where Matt Renshaw had managed just four runs.