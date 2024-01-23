BPL 2024 | Babar Azam and Azmatullah Omarzai rescue Riders to an emphatic triumph in Dhaka.
In a low-scoring encounter at the Sher E Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, both sides suffered early stutters. Although a 68-run sixth wicket stand helped Sylhet post 120 runs, Babar Azam and Azmatullah Omarzai stabilised the chase and denied further hiccups to seal the deal for the Riders.
The Riders got a similar start as that of their counterparts and lost six of their top seven batters for single digits. Richard Ngarava, Nazmul Islam, and Tanzid Hasan Sakib struck early with the ball with Dushan Hemantha wreaked havoc in the middle order. They were reeling at 39/6 when Babar Azam and Azmatullah Omarzai, the last recognized pair of Riders stood up. The pair eased off the pressure with the former playing his natural strokes and the latter playing second fiddle. Right after the halfway mark, Omarzai switched gears and charged the bowlers during the slog overs to quickly overhaul the chase with ten balls to spare.
