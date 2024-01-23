BPL 2024 | Mustafizur-Kayes overpowers Barishal to steer Victorians to maiden triumph in Dhaka
Mushfiqur Rahim’s second fifty in as many games went in vain as Fortune Barishal ended up on the losing side against Comilla Victorians. Mustafizur Rahman was instrumental with the ball while Imrul Kayes’ fifty paved the way for cameos from Khusdil Shah and Matt Forde that sealed the deal in Dhaka.
In reply, Litton Das and Mohammed Rizwan gave a brisk start of 26 runs before Dunith Wellalage extracted two wickets on consecutive deliveries in the fourth over. Imrul Kayes entered the fray and added 30 runs for the third wicket with Litton before the skipper was removed by Khaled Ahmed in the ninth over. Wickets fell in periodic intervals during the middle overs phase as Abbas Afridi and Wellalage found ways to peg back at the Victorians leaving them at 116/5 after 16.3 overs. Subsequently, Jaker Ali and Khusdil Shah contributed 33 runs for the sixth wicket before the Pakistan cricketer got into a run-out, courtesy of an underarm throw from Mushfiqur in the final over. With 13 runs needed from the ultimate five balls, Matt Forde extracted a couple in the second delivery and eventually whooped a six and a four to level the scores. Eventually, the West Indies all-rounder hit the winning runs and helped the Victorians get off the mark in the tourney.
The Twitterverse closely followed this game and here's how they reacted.
Mushfiqur Rahim become the 2nd Bangladeshi to achieved this feat after Tamim. 👏🔥#BPL2024 #BPLT20 pic.twitter.com/iAbTsmqTPD— Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club (@mushfiqurfc) January 23, 2024
He's such a class to watch!
Another good knock comes to an end for Mushfiqur Rahim!#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/WU9o2mKjUr— Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club (@mushfiqurfc) January 23, 2024
Gotta appreciate his knock!
MUSHFIQUR RAHEEM HITS BACK TO BACK 3 FOUR 4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ AND COMPLETE HIS FIFTY 5️⃣0️⃣ IN BPL #BPL24 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/nyZwziJdKj— CRICKET KE DUNNYA (@AsimHassan40556) January 23, 2024
He did it!🔥🔥
islu boy mathew forde has done it for comilla victorians🔥— محمد حارث🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@IamM_Haris) January 23, 2024
Comilla won it!
BPL T20 2024: Match 08— Zaki Ul Hussain (@zakiichudhary38) January 23, 2024
Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal
Fortune Barishal Power Play: 44/3#BPL | #cricket | #cricketfans pic.twitter.com/xb1r7o8UVj
That's called typical West Indian!
Mathew Forde finished the game in style. ✌️🕺— ڈاکٹر محمد فیصل (@cricnology_dr) January 23, 2024
4 balls 13 runs. Looking exciting talent with the bowl and bat! @Rehan_ulhaq @IsbUnited #BPL2024
He was not in the books!
Yupe!🔥
COMILLA VICTORIANS WON THE MATCHHHHH😭🔥😭🔥🔥— ✨🌻 (@IQ00123) January 23, 2024
Yes he is!
Muhammad Rizwan in Bangladesh premier league ❤️👌#BPL2024 #bpl24 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/HqBvQveC6b— ✨F A I Z A N✨ (@Faizanali_152) January 23, 2024