‌BPL 2024 | Mustafizur-Kayes overpowers Barishal to steer Victorians to maiden triumph in Dhaka





Arriving on the back of a loss in their previous game, Fortune Barishal did not get the desired start as Mehidy Hasan Miraz departed for a golden duck when Tanvir Islam outwitted him in the first over. They lost a couple more wickets inside the powerplay as Pritom Kumar and Tamim Iqbal failed to establish themselves leaving the side 44/3 at the end of powerplay. The ball was in the court of the toss-winning side but Mushfiqur Rahman and Soumya Sarkar hustled hard to bring back a fortune in their favour. The pair orchestrated 66 runs together for the fourth wicket with both batters smacking a couple of sixes each. While Sarkar failed to reach his fifty by just eight runs, Rahim switched gears and propelled the tally to 161/9 despite the fall of wickets in clusters from the other end.

In reply, Litton Das and Mohammed Rizwan gave a brisk start of 26 runs before Dunith Wellalage extracted two wickets on consecutive deliveries in the fourth over. Imrul Kayes entered the fray and added 30 runs for the third wicket with Litton before the skipper was removed by Khaled Ahmed in the ninth over. Wickets fell in periodic intervals during the middle overs phase as Abbas Afridi and Wellalage found ways to peg back at the Victorians leaving them at 116/5 after 16.3 overs. Subsequently, Jaker Ali and Khusdil Shah contributed 33 runs for the sixth wicket before the Pakistan cricketer got into a run-out, courtesy of an underarm throw from Mushfiqur in the final over. With 13 runs needed from the ultimate five balls, Matt Forde extracted a couple in the second delivery and eventually whooped a six and a four to level the scores. Eventually, the West Indies all-rounder hit the winning runs and helped the Victorians get off the mark in the tourney.

The Twitterverse closely followed this game and here's how they reacted.

Mushfiqur Rahim become the 2nd Bangladeshi to achieved this feat after Tamim. 👏🔥#BPL2024 #BPLT20 pic.twitter.com/iAbTsmqTPD — Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club (@mushfiqurfc) January 23, 2024

Another good knock comes to an end for Mushfiqur Rahim!#BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/WU9o2mKjUr — Mushfiqur Rahim Fan Club (@mushfiqurfc) January 23, 2024

MUSHFIQUR RAHEEM HITS BACK TO BACK 3 FOUR 4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ AND COMPLETE HIS FIFTY 5️⃣0️⃣ IN BPL #BPL24 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/nyZwziJdKj — CRICKET KE DUNNYA (@AsimHassan40556) January 23, 2024

islu boy mathew forde has done it for comilla victorians🔥 — محمد حارث🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@IamM_Haris) January 23, 2024

BPL T20 2024: Match 08

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal



Fortune Barishal Power Play: 44/3#BPL | #cricket | #cricketfans pic.twitter.com/xb1r7o8UVj — Zaki Ul Hussain (@zakiichudhary38) January 23, 2024

Mathew Forde finished the game in style. ✌️🕺

4 balls 13 runs. Looking exciting talent with the bowl and bat! @Rehan_ulhaq @IsbUnited #BPL2024 — ڈاکٹر محمد فیصل (@cricnology_dr) January 23, 2024

Mathew Forde finished the game in style. ✌️🕺

COMILLA VICTORIANS WON THE MATCHHHHH😭🔥😭🔥🔥 — ✨🌻 (@IQ00123) January 23, 2024

Yes he is!