SA20 | Twitter in awe as Brevis' splendid athleticism results in stunning catch in Cape Town

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

'Catches win matches' is a well-known saying in cricket and it can surely turn a game around. South African all-rounder Dewald Brevis replicated something extraordinary as he grabbed a brilliant catch, leaping forward to grab the Kookaburra off the ground against Durban's Super Giants in Cape Town.

‌Despite the double blow by MI’s George Linde, DSG managed to have a good powerplay with 52/2. A disciplined MI bowling rattled the DSG batters initially but Sam Curran’s 52 off six overs gave DSG batters some relief. JJ Smuts looked great with the bat hoping to give DSG a chance to score a big total. However, Smut’s innings ceased further, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Brevis. A flighted delivery by Thomas Kaber down the leg tricked Smuts to a slog sweep, missing the distance completely. It seemed like Brevis misjudged the catch initially and moved back. But Brevis adjusted and moved forward, dived full length with both hands with the ball getting stuck in his right hand. The MI Emirates contingent was exhilarated with Brevis’ effort to grab this stunning catch ending a mixed bag from Smuts.

The Twitterverse was in awe and took to social media to express their excitement.

