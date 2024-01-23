SA20 | Twitter in awe as Brevis' splendid athleticism results in stunning catch in Cape Town





‌Despite the double blow by MI’s George Linde, DSG managed to have a good powerplay with 52/2. A disciplined MI bowling rattled the DSG batters initially but Sam Curran’s 52 off six overs gave DSG batters some relief. JJ Smuts looked great with the bat hoping to give DSG a chance to score a big total. However, Smut’s innings ceased further, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Brevis. A flighted delivery by Thomas Kaber down the leg tricked Smuts to a slog sweep, missing the distance completely. It seemed like Brevis misjudged the catch initially and moved back. But Brevis adjusted and moved forward, dived full length with both hands with the ball getting stuck in his right hand. The MI Emirates contingent was exhilarated with Brevis’ effort to grab this stunning catch ending a mixed bag from Smuts.

The Twitterverse was in awe and took to social media to express their excitement.

Dewald Brevis has had a torrid time in this SA20



However, that is a BRILLIANT catch and I hope it gives him some confidence that can translate into runs#SA20 #MICTvDSG — Werner (@Werries_) January 23, 2024

Brevis takes a blinder which brings Klaasen to the crease 😭😭😭 this fella is actually playing against us — 🚀 (@SellTerStegen) January 23, 2024

What an unbelievable catch from Starboy Dewald Brevis. But sadly that brings Henrich Klassen on the pitch. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 23, 2024

Dewald Brevis 🫡🔥🤌🏻 — Kumar Gourav (@TheKumarGourav) January 23, 2024

What A Catch My Man ( Brevis ) 🔥🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/OWMjPNVt5A — Harshit ❤️ (@Paltan_Indians) January 23, 2024

What a catch Brevis — Au31 (@au31_) January 23, 2024

Brevis🤩🤩🤩🔥

What a catch! — Akash (@yoursrv0102) January 23, 2024

Brevis. Wow 👏 — K V (@barely__sane) January 23, 2024

Fantastic