SA20 | Twitter reacts as discouraged Stoinis regretfully smashes stumps with bat throwing his wicket away

In the process of chasing the target, DSG was struggling after losing JJ Smuts and South African star Heinrich Klassen. As Marcus Stoinis looked dominant with a splendid boundary off Kagiso Rabada, he succumbed to a minor lapse of concentration which resulted in a hit wicket. A pacy short delivery off the 15th over by Olly Stone helped Stoinis to play a hurried pull. But the pull looked bleak and the ball went behind square and he couldn't control the downswing of the bat and knocked out the off stump. Stoinis couldn't believe his own eyes and raged out of anger on his way back to the hut. Meanwhile, Stone was pumped up and roared as his teammates had some laughs due to Stonis’s blunder.