SA20 | Twitter reacts as discouraged Stoinis regretfully smashes stumps with bat throwing his wicket away

97

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The human element in any system is always prone to error but when a situation demands you to be good, you prove it. DSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis did something similar as a short delivery from Olly Stone ensued Stoinis to hit the stumps with his own bat, angering him at Cape Town.

‌The Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town match showcased a clinical batting performance by the latter as they put up a modest total of 157/6. With the middle order collapsing, the lower-order partnership of 39 runs between Matthew Breetzke and Wiaan Mulder helped their side to cross 150. 

In the process of chasing the target, DSG was struggling after losing JJ Smuts and South African star Heinrich Klassen. As Marcus Stoinis looked dominant with a splendid boundary off Kagiso Rabada, he succumbed to a minor lapse of concentration which resulted in a hit wicket. A pacy short delivery off the 15th over by Olly Stone helped Stoinis to play a hurried pull. But the pull looked bleak and the ball went behind square and he couldn't control the downswing of the bat and knocked out the off stump. Stoinis couldn't believe his own eyes and raged out of anger on his way back to the hut. Meanwhile, Stone was pumped up and roared as his teammates had some laughs due to Stonis’s blunder. 

Twitterverse was in splits as Stoinis couldn't recover from the short delivery and took to social media to show their joy.

Somethinf different!

LOL

Fear vibes

His name got etched in the history books

Ultimate

Stoinis got a little too inspired

Very different

Banged

Superb way TBH

