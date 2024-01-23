SA20 | Twitter reacts as discouraged Stoinis regretfully smashes stumps with bat throwing his wicket away
The human element in any system is always prone to error but when a situation demands you to be good, you prove it. DSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis did something similar as a short delivery from Olly Stone ensued Stoinis to hit the stumps with his own bat, angering him at Cape Town.
In the process of chasing the target, DSG was struggling after losing JJ Smuts and South African star Heinrich Klassen. As Marcus Stoinis looked dominant with a splendid boundary off Kagiso Rabada, he succumbed to a minor lapse of concentration which resulted in a hit wicket. A pacy short delivery off the 15th over by Olly Stone helped Stoinis to play a hurried pull. But the pull looked bleak and the ball went behind square and he couldn't control the downswing of the bat and knocked out the off stump. Stoinis couldn't believe his own eyes and raged out of anger on his way back to the hut. Meanwhile, Stone was pumped up and roared as his teammates had some laughs due to Stonis’s blunder.
Twitterverse was in splits as Stoinis couldn't recover from the short delivery and took to social media to show their joy.
Definitely a first for the #Betway #SA20 🫣#WelcomeToIncredible #MICTvDSG pic.twitter.com/8gNPJvrtPw— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 23, 2024
Marcus Stoinis hit wicket and caught on the same ball! #SA20— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 23, 2024
QDK out of form— Nikhhiiil (@iamnr001) January 23, 2024
And IPL is about to start 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XnTp4aBtwS
Marcus Stoinis has become the first batter to be dismissed as hit-wicket in #SA20— Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) January 23, 2024
Stoinis the ultimate fraud in the cricketing world . Won a WC & T20 WC with literally contributing anything and being detrimental for the team #SA20— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) January 23, 2024
That Stoinis dismissal reminded me of the close call for Dean Elgar a few months ago 😆#SA20 #4Dayseriespic.twitter.com/k9CumjzjQl— Werner (@Werries_) January 23, 2024
Marcus Stoinis hits the top of the off stump, but with his own bat. A different kind of a hit wicket #SA20— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) January 23, 2024
Stoinis #MICTvDSG pic.twitter.com/kXzn2sYRwS— Madouble (@Twomedouble) January 23, 2024
What a way to Get Out. M Stoinis Hit-wicket by Stone@MICapeTown #SA20 #MICTvDSG— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 23, 2024