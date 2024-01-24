ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Shaheen’s splendid spell going in vain as Desert Vipers thrash Gulf Giants in Dubai
After suffering losses in their respective previous games, last season's finalists locked horns at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi’s 3/22 couldn't take the defending champions Gulf Giants across the line as they suffered a defeat to Desert Vipers by six wickets.
After Munro’s early departure in the second over, the Vipers' batting unit seemed shaky as they struggled to a score of just 24/1 at the end of the powerplay, of which Alex Hales had contributed 21 runs. However, the Vipers showcased real grit thereafter with Adam Hose and Hasaranga’s exemplary partnership of 57 runs powering the innings to 98/3 in 13 overs. Azam Khan's commanding approach gelled well with Hose and fuelled the Viper's batting to a comfortable six-wicket win.
Probably Best attack in ILT20 🔥— Mian Tanzeel (@MianTanzeel1) January 24, 2024
Be scared, very scared 🔥#DesertVipers #FangsOut #DPWorldILT20 #Season2 #GGvDV #TymalMills #WaninduHasaranga #ShadabKhan #MohammadAmir #ShaheenShahAfridi | @iamamirofficial#BabarAzam𓃵 #planecrash #PTITikTokJalsa #Oscars2024 #Desi pic.twitter.com/uoVnUByWer
Nothing has changed in between 🥹— inc.mewat (@aslamkhantph) January 24, 2024
Only 💚 -> ❤️#DesertVipers #FangsOut #DPWorldILT20 #Season2 #GGvDV #ShaheenAfridi #MohammadAmir | @iamamirofficial pic.twitter.com/LHWSyG6PvI
Desert vipers has most experienced bowling side in ILT20 with M Amir and Shaheen #ShaheenShahAfridi— Waqas Ahmad (@waqasawan_43) January 24, 2024
Azam khan taking his team home..— Tehseen Altaf (@Inzeen12) January 24, 2024
Playing on 23(10) including 3 fours and 1 six🔥#AzamKhan #ILT20 #desertvipers pic.twitter.com/8ZSdtP9zPa
When there is no international pressure, Azam Khan hits 6s like a piece of cake#DesertVipers #ILT20— Jeff Chisholm (@Jeff39874134) January 24, 2024
What An Excellent Spell!!🔥— Ãyîìshåh Fãtëmāh KHAN 🇵🇰 (@AyiishahFmhKH) January 24, 2024
An amazing record by Shaheen Afridi on his debut for Desert Vipers.#ILT20 #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/kWZb9QiCls
Desert Vipers properly statpadding on Shaheen's name😭😭— Zohaib (@behind_Babar) January 24, 2024
Excellent figures of 3-22 from 4 overs for Shaheen Shah Afridi in the ILT20 for Desert Vipers against Gulf Giants #ILT20 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/XWOHw3MCiO— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 24, 2024
#PCB divided them. Both are Champions.— Dr.Ahmad Ch (@Ahmadchaudhryy) January 24, 2024
Rate this picture out of 10 🥰😘#BabarAzam𓃵 #muhammadamir #ShaheenAfridi #DesertVipers #ILT20 #PTITikTokJalsa pic.twitter.com/lYS480QL1L
Coach Tom Moody is impressed by Shaheen Afridi. He aced his debut outing today #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/BEYuxv3hjT— Muhammad Noman (@Nomancricket29) January 24, 2024