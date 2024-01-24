ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Shaheen’s splendid spell going in vain as Desert Vipers thrash Gulf Giants in Dubai

‌Desert Viper’s skipper Colin Munro’s decision to bowl first worked wonders as the team scalped Giants' openers Jamie Smith and James Vince early on, courtesy of Mohamed Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s splendid opening with the ball. Dubai’s green pitch favoured the Pak pace duo as the Giants managed just 35/2 in the powerplay. Wanindu Hasaranga and Shadab Khan further restricted Giants to 72/2 in 10 overs, albeit Chris Lynn and Jordan Cox stabilized the innings with a partnership of 89 runs. However, after the platform was set, the batters to follow couldn't provide much of a flourish at the end. Amir and Shaheen finished well with just 15 coming off the last two overs and Chris Jordan and Usman Khan’s 22-run partnership in the lower order proved pivotal in the Giants putting up a decent total of 160/6.