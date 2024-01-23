India vs England | Rajat Patidar set to replace Virat Kohli in his maiden test call for the England series.
With Virat Kohli missing the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons, the Indian selectors have called up Rajat Patidar to the squad. The middle-order batsman has already joined the Men in Blue in Hyderabad and attended the BCCI Annual Awards on Tuesday.
Patidar returned to the cricketing spectrum after seven months due to an injury. The Madhya Pradesh batter is used to batting at number 4 on the domestic circuit and comes across a feisty batter who likes to put pressure on the bowlers early on in the game. Moreover, Patidar has made it to the Indian Test squad after scoring a splendid 151 for India ‘A’ against England Lions last week. With Patidar’s inclusion, the Men in Blue is all set to face England in the first Test from Jan 25 in Hyderabad.