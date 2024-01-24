More Options

WATCH, BBL Final | Bowling clinic propels Brisbane Heat to title after a decade with 54-run win over Sydney Sixers

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Brisbane Heat huddle together to celebrate their triumph after bowling out the Sixers for 112

Cricket Australia

Brisbane Heat became the third team in BBL history to win multiple titles after comprehensively defending their total of 166/8 at Sydney Cricket Ground. After Josh Brown's explosive fifty, Spencer Johnson ripped through the hosts with four scalps to hand the Heat their first title since 2013.

Moises Henriques won the toss for the Sydney Sixers and his decision to chase reaped an early reward with Jimmy Peirson caught behind in the very first over. However, the Brisbane Heat took off from thereon in a manner reminiscent of their triumph in the challenger. Skipper Nathan McSweeney played second fiddle with a 32-ball 33 while Josh Brown launched a few into the stands en route to a 32-ball half-century in an 85-run stand off just 67 deliveries. After the duo departed in the space of three deliveries, Matt Renshaw took over the role of aggressor with a rapid 40, striking at 180-plus, while Max Bryant slammed his way to 29 in 19 deliveries to have the team well set for a big total. However, a late burst by Sean Abbott saw him end with remarkable figures of 32/4 and restricted the Heat to an attainable 166/8.
The Sixers never got off the launchpad in response against the starry pace duo of Michael Neser and Spencer Johnson. The two removed an opener apiece within the powerplay to restrain the scoring rate very early on as Josh Philippe (22) and Henriques (25) had to contend with scoring at run-a-ball. Their resistance did not last long either as Mitchell Swpeson, Paul Walter, and Johnson worked in tandem to whittle down the Sixers from 56/2 to 94/8 in the space of six overs, the latter being the pick of the innings with sensational returns of 4/26. Xavier Bartlett put an end to the Sixers' misery by scalping the two remaining wickets, including an audacious reflexive and agile take at the boundary from Neser, to seal the 44-ru n triumph and write Brisbane Heat's name in the history books for the second time following a heartbreak in the final in the previous season.


