WATCH, BBL Final | Bowling clinic propels Brisbane Heat to title after a decade with 54-run win over Sydney Sixers

The Sixers never got off the launchpad in response against the starry pace duo of Michael Neser and Spencer Johnson. The two removed an opener apiece within the powerplay to restrain the scoring rate very early on as Josh Philippe (22) and Henriques (25) had to contend with scoring at run-a-ball. Their resistance did not last long either as Mitchell Swpeson, Paul Walter, and Johnson worked in tandem to whittle down the Sixers from 56/2 to 94/8 in the space of six overs, the latter being the pick of the innings with sensational returns of 4/26. Xavier Bartlett put an end to the Sixers' misery by scalping the two remaining wickets, including an audacious reflexive and agile take at the boundary from Neser, to seal the 44-ru n triumph and write Brisbane Heat's name in the history books for the second time following a heartbreak in the final in the previous season.