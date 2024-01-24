WATCH, BBL Final | Bowling clinic propels Brisbane Heat to title after a decade with 54-run win over Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat huddle together to celebrate their triumph after bowling out the Sixers for 112|
Cricket Australia
Brisbane Heat became the third team in BBL history to win multiple titles after comprehensively defending their total of 166/8 at Sydney Cricket Ground. After Josh Brown's explosive fifty, Spencer Johnson ripped through the hosts with four scalps to hand the Heat their first title since 2013.
