AUS vs WI | Twitter in splits as laughing Hazlewood shoos COVID positive Green away amidst wicket celebrations

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cameron Green stands separately from his teammates to avoid the outspread of COVID-19

Cricket Australia

Cricket has come a long way from the early days of the pandemic where cancelled games were commonplace to players not even having to miss games after contracting the virus. Josh Hazlewood made a sarcastic reference to the same at the Gabba by asking the infected Cameron Green to maintain distance.

‌Australia established their dominance early on the opening day in the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane by stifling openers Kraigg Braithwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul with the new pink ball. It was only a matter of time before one of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood broke through to extend their stellar record in the day night Tests and the latter eventually delivered in the eighth over, extracting a thin outside edge off the opposition skipper that was comfortably bagged by Alex Carey. However, what followed enthralled the spectators in the audience and at home to no ends.
All the baggy greens rushed in from across the field huddle to around Hazlewood and celebrate the dismissal, as did Cameron Green from his standard gully position. Yet, the all-rounder could not indulge in his usual antics given he had tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the encounter, meaning he had to maintain distance with the other players on the field apart from using a separate changing room. Green realized his situation just in time and even as he simulated a fist bump with the bowler, Hazlewood was quick to shoo him away with both hands to reinforce the new status quo.
Twitterati was quick to shoot their hilarious reactions on the amusing incident.

