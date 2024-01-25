AUS vs WI | Twitter in splits as laughing Hazlewood shoos COVID positive Green away amidst wicket celebrations

All the baggy greens rushed in from across the field huddle to around Hazlewood and celebrate the dismissal, as did Cameron Green from his standard gully position. Yet, the all-rounder could not indulge in his usual antics given he had tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the encounter, meaning he had to maintain distance with the other players on the field apart from using a separate changing room. Green realized his situation just in time and even as he simulated a fist bump with the bowler, Hazlewood was quick to shoo him away with both hands to reinforce the new status quo.