AUS vs WI | Twitter in splits as laughing Hazlewood shoos COVID positive Green away amidst wicket celebrations
Cameron Green stands separately from his teammates to avoid the outspread of COVID-19|
Cricket Australia
Cricket has come a long way from the early days of the pandemic where cancelled games were commonplace to players not even having to miss games after contracting the virus. Josh Hazlewood made a sarcastic reference to the same at the Gabba by asking the infected Cameron Green to maintain distance.
Go away!!
January 25, 2024
Captain departs
WI 1/9 off 8ov— Tim 🏆 (@TimothyJ_23) January 25, 2024
Braithwaite out for 4
C Carey B Hazelwood https://t.co/YLPco7pp3Q
Masterming
i promise you all evidence points to ali hazelwood being a swiftie and hearing mastermind and basing nolan and mallory on it (evidence in comments)— julia 😝 (@jgfaith11) January 25, 2024
Absolute howler
Hazelwood first delivery shows the only saving grace for DRS - avoid absolute howler decisions. Blind Freddy could see and Deaf Freddy could hear that hit the bat.— Darryl Berg (@ossienet) January 25, 2024
LOL
"I've watched a lot of cricket in my time, but rarely have I ever seen a fast bowler giving someone from his own side a send off" 😂 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/6rU3BmW5bU— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 25, 2024
Very different
First boundary of the Gabba Test arrives in the 10th over. A somewhat different tempo to Hyderabad #AUSvWI— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 25, 2024
Very distanced
Cameron Green in a gully position even during the National anthem owing to the Covid-induced social distancing #AusvWI @andymcg_cricket pic.twitter.com/4hnJsgLMuG— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 25, 2024
Tactics!
Seeing the amount of turn Jadeja is getting, Cummins brings Lyon on. #AUSvWI #INDvENG— Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) January 25, 2024
Agreed
This is no shade to Cameron Green. I just feel like if you have something like Covid you shouldn’t be playing like at all. It’s just risking further players to become infected? #AUSvWI— Ash (@_hattrickash_) January 25, 2024
Pretty weird
Cameron Green, who has been standing next to teammates on the field and talking to them for the last hour, is ludicrously forced to stand 2 metres away during the anthem for optics reasons 🙄 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/YMBOJ360Zw— Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) January 25, 2024