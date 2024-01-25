‌IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 | Twitter amazed after Murugan Abhishek’s flying catch receives medal-worthy gesticulation from teammates





Middle order prowess helped India to stockpile 301 runs in 50 overs to whose reply, the Ireland side crumbled under pressure. The one-sided affair saw an interesting moment when Murugan Ashwin took a blinder of a catch to remove John McNally in the 13th over.

On the final delivery of the 13th over, Dhanush Gowda dished a back-of-a-length delivery wide outside the off-stump line, enticing the batter to free his hands. The left-hander tried to splash at it but found the barrier at short of cover-point region.

Abhishek flew to his left and grasped a one-handed stunner to leave Ireland reeling at 44/6. The reaction time for the grab was much less as it was hit very hard by McNally. However, the Tamil Nadu-bred youngster showcased extraordinary efforts, that left his teammates to gesture for a fielding medal, a token of appreciation that was successfully executed in each India match during the 2023 World Cup.

The Twitterverse followed this encounter closely and here’s how they could relate.

What a catch!

LOL!

Now genuinely afraid to press refresh on the Ireland U19 V India U19 cricket scorecard.

I'm not saying it has gotten ugly but Medusa has handed in her notice. — Bernard🇺🇦🇵🇸🇮🇪 (@BernardJKD) January 25, 2024

We need more from him like this!

My god what a catch!



Murugan Abhishek asks for a fielding medal after that take. Think he deserves ten for that! #U19WorldCup2024 — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) January 25, 2024

Very sharp!

Murugan Abhishek has taken two top catches in the two games so far at that position #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WNC2iKWKME — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 25, 2024

India is in safe hands!

Jaddu like catch & celebration from Murugan Abhishek! What a beauty that was🔥#INDvsIRE #U19 — Glennmax (@maxglenn425) January 25, 2024

Ireland has collapsed like an old building!

India U19 cricket team score 301 & now their spinners are getting it to turn 90degrees — The Beast of Eeklo (@spike1003) January 25, 2024

He's so good at it!

India U19 skipper Uday bats with so much ease and time . kinda reminds of the senior team skipper. #U19CWC — Aravind (@netcitizen) January 25, 2024

Much required from Musheer today!

Musheer Khan 118, Saharan 75 het India U19 301/7 — Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) January 25, 2024

Proud moment for him!

Breaking: Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan scores a century for India U19 🇮🇳🔥🔥🔥



- Sarfaraz Khan vs England Lions: 161 runs off 160 balls

- Musheer Khan vs Ireland U19: 118 runs off 106 balls



What a day for the Khans. Alhamdullilah ❤️ #U19WorldCup #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/2sCEIZnadF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 25, 2024

Brilliant!