‌IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 | Twitter amazed after Murugan Abhishek’s flying catch receives medal-worthy gesticulation from teammates

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Extraordinary efforts often catch the spectator's attention and it was no difference in the U-19 World Cup when Murugan Abhishek took a stunning catch to leave others in awe. The catch seemed so extraordinary that his teammates asked for a fielding medal, as it happens in the senior camp.

Middle order prowess helped India to stockpile 301 runs in 50 overs to whose reply, the Ireland side crumbled under pressure. The one-sided affair saw an interesting moment when Murugan Ashwin took a blinder of a catch to remove John McNally in the 13th over. 

On the final delivery of the 13th over, Dhanush Gowda dished a back-of-a-length delivery wide outside the off-stump line, enticing the batter to free his hands. The left-hander tried to splash at it but found the barrier at short of cover-point region.

Abhishek flew to his left and grasped a one-handed stunner to leave Ireland reeling at 44/6. The reaction time for the grab was much less as it was hit very hard by McNally. However, the Tamil Nadu-bred youngster showcased extraordinary efforts, that left his teammates to gesture for a fielding medal, a token of appreciation that was successfully executed in each India match during the 2023 World Cup.

