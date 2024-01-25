IND U-19 vs IRE U-19 | Twitter amazed after Murugan Abhishek’s flying catch receives medal-worthy gesticulation from teammates
Doordarshan Sports
Extraordinary efforts often catch the spectator's attention and it was no difference in the U-19 World Cup when Murugan Abhishek took a stunning catch to leave others in awe. The catch seemed so extraordinary that his teammates asked for a fielding medal, as it happens in the senior camp.
On the final delivery of the 13th over, Dhanush Gowda dished a back-of-a-length delivery wide outside the off-stump line, enticing the batter to free his hands. The left-hander tried to splash at it but found the barrier at short of cover-point region.
Abhishek flew to his left and grasped a one-handed stunner to leave Ireland reeling at 44/6. The reaction time for the grab was much less as it was hit very hard by McNally. However, the Tamil Nadu-bred youngster showcased extraordinary efforts, that left his teammates to gesture for a fielding medal, a token of appreciation that was successfully executed in each India match during the 2023 World Cup.
The Twitterverse followed this encounter closely and here’s how they could relate.
What a catch!
January 25, 2024
LOL!
Now genuinely afraid to press refresh on the Ireland U19 V India U19 cricket scorecard.— Bernard🇺🇦🇵🇸🇮🇪 (@BernardJKD) January 25, 2024
I'm not saying it has gotten ugly but Medusa has handed in her notice.
We need more from him like this!
My god what a catch!— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) January 25, 2024
Murugan Abhishek asks for a fielding medal after that take. Think he deserves ten for that! #U19WorldCup2024
Very sharp!
Murugan Abhishek has taken two top catches in the two games so far at that position #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WNC2iKWKME— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 25, 2024
India is in safe hands!
Jaddu like catch & celebration from Murugan Abhishek! What a beauty that was🔥#INDvsIRE #U19— Glennmax (@maxglenn425) January 25, 2024
Ireland has collapsed like an old building!
India U19 cricket team score 301 & now their spinners are getting it to turn 90degrees— The Beast of Eeklo (@spike1003) January 25, 2024
He's so good at it!
India U19 skipper Uday bats with so much ease and time . kinda reminds of the senior team skipper. #U19CWC— Aravind (@netcitizen) January 25, 2024
Much required from Musheer today!
Musheer Khan 118, Saharan 75 het India U19 301/7— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) January 25, 2024
Proud moment for him!
Breaking: Sarfaraz Khan's brother Musheer Khan scores a century for India U19 🇮🇳🔥🔥🔥— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 25, 2024
- Sarfaraz Khan vs England Lions: 161 runs off 160 balls
- Musheer Khan vs Ireland U19: 118 runs off 106 balls
What a day for the Khans. Alhamdullilah ❤️ #U19WorldCup #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/2sCEIZnadF
Brilliant!
Sarfaraz Khan scored a ton v England Lions today— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 25, 2024
Musheer Khan scored a ton for India U19 team v Ireland in WC today