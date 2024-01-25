More Options

‌IND vs ENG | Twitter erupts after Yashasvi Jaiswal gives a Bazball lesson to Stokes in Hyderabad

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Inventions often lead to improvisations and England’s famous Bazball approach always bore the risk of witnessing a better version of its own philosophy when they faced off against India in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal brought the threat to fruition on Thursday by mixing caution with aggression.

England’s hyped Bazball approach fizzled out in Hyderabad as soon as the Indian spinners came into play with Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja combining for eight wickets in the first innings. To rub salt to the injury, Yashasvi Jaiswal took the English new ball operators to the cleaners which resounded like a better application of the Bazball approach.

After England were restricted to 246 in the first innings, Jaiswal kicked off the second innings on a high by smacking three fours and two sixes within the first four overs. Mark Wood dished a fuller-length delivery around the leg stump on the first ball of the innings which was flicked with pure timing towards the deep backward square leg region for a four. 

On the next over, Tom Hartley sprayed a tossed-up delivery on the first ball that saw Jaiswal shimmy down the ground and loft the ball over long-on region for a six. Four balls later, the youngster lunged forward to perfect a slog sweep on a fuller, wider delivery to help the ball maroon over the deep mid-wicket region for the second maximum on the second over. His fearless approach was further personified when the 22-year-old followed it up with a pull and a drive during the fourth over against Hartley, dealing heat with heat against the Ben Stokes-led unit. He eventually reached the 50-run mark off just 47 balls leading to a rousing ovation from the Hyderabad crowd.

The Twitterverse was quick to draw similarity with the Bazball approach and here’s how they reacted.

What a start!

Boy oh boy!!!

Jaiswal's time!

LOL

Real Bazball

Bang bang

He is a good teacher

He is just too good

Jaiswall!

Smashed!!

