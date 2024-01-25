IND vs ENG | Twitter erupts after Yashasvi Jaiswal gives a Bazball lesson to Stokes in Hyderabad
Inventions often lead to improvisations and England’s famous Bazball approach always bore the risk of witnessing a better version of its own philosophy when they faced off against India in Hyderabad. Yashasvi Jaiswal brought the threat to fruition on Thursday by mixing caution with aggression.
After England were restricted to 246 in the first innings, Jaiswal kicked off the second innings on a high by smacking three fours and two sixes within the first four overs. Mark Wood dished a fuller-length delivery around the leg stump on the first ball of the innings which was flicked with pure timing towards the deep backward square leg region for a four.
On the next over, Tom Hartley sprayed a tossed-up delivery on the first ball that saw Jaiswal shimmy down the ground and loft the ball over long-on region for a six. Four balls later, the youngster lunged forward to perfect a slog sweep on a fuller, wider delivery to help the ball maroon over the deep mid-wicket region for the second maximum on the second over. His fearless approach was further personified when the 22-year-old followed it up with a pull and a drive during the fourth over against Hartley, dealing heat with heat against the Ben Stokes-led unit. He eventually reached the 50-run mark off just 47 balls leading to a rousing ovation from the Hyderabad crowd.
The Twitterverse was quick to draw similarity with the Bazball approach and here’s how they reacted.
What a start!
January 25, 2024
Boy oh boy!!!
January 25, 2024
Jaiswal's time!
itna bat mat chalao jaiswal jee. bazball unne khelne do— Rahul (@anpadhCS) January 25, 2024
LOL
Jaiswal Balls >>>> BazBall— Shubh (@Vickster469) January 25, 2024
Real Bazball
Jaiswal showing real bazball to England— DepressedSuraj (@Cskiian07) January 25, 2024
Bang bang
Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 2 Six In A Over Of Debutant Hartley#INDvsENG #TestCricket#Thalapathy69 #BCCI #Sivakarthikeyan #Hyderabad#Bazball #DeepikaPadukone#HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/35mFPlvLUm— Jagbir Chahal (@JagbirChahal6) January 25, 2024
He is a good teacher
Jaiswal teaching england how to play #Bazball in india— Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) January 25, 2024
He is just too good
Jaiswal you better play bazball than england 🫵🏻— ॐ (@ankit_tweets__) January 25, 2024
Jaiswall!
Unke paas #Bazball hai toh humare paas Jaiswal hai !#INDvENG— Tushar Shekher تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) January 25, 2024
Smashed!!
Bazball ❌ Jaiswal ✅— Sanchal Shanu (@imsanchalshanu) January 25, 2024
😂😂#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/fMzIYoxW95