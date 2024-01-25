IND vs ENG | Twitter in splits as Rohit dismissively laughs at Foakes for unwittingly achieving pacer's dream
Ben Foakes' embarrassment led to loud ringing laughter in Hyderabad on Thursday|
BCCI
Uprooting all three stumps is a fantasy only a very select few players manage to actualize in international cricket and Ben Foakes joined the list on Thursday, albeit in unconventional manner. The tunnel visioned keeper callously decimated the poles on Thursday causing immense laughter on the field.
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal raced off the blocks in the five-Test opener in Hyderabad on Thursday to make England's first innings score of 246 look incredibly subpar. The duo brought up their 50-run partnership within seven overs on the back of five boundaries and two huge maximums and while the tension was apparent on the bowling side's face, a moment of chaos orchestrated by Ben Foakes broke the ice in a hilarious way.
Rohit began the third over by flicking Mark Wood to deep square leg for a comfortable single as Ben Duckett collected the ball and threw it towards the keeper's end. Foakes, unwaveringly focused on the approaching red cherry while wandering towards the stumps, did not realize his proximity to the pitch and ended up kicking all three stumps out of the ground before ending face down on the dusty deck. A startled Rohit at the non-striker's end quickly turned around to pay heed to the commotion while the English outfit led by Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley instantly burst out in laughter.
An evidently embarrassed Foakes could not help but grin shyly as well and Twitterati was all over the incident in no time.
