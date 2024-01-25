More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as pitch invader bows down to Rohit’s feet in Hyderabad

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as pitch invader bows down to Rohit’s feet in Hyderabad

10

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Pitch invasions are quite common in cricket and disillusioned fans can do anything to get a glimpse of their treasured players. Rohit Sharma was at the receiving end of a pitch invasion in Hyderabad wherein a fan barged into the ground and touched Sharma’s feet much to the skipper's dismay.

‌After England’s multiple muddles which saw them bundled out for 246, Indian openers for off to a flying start courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s splendid aggressive approach. Rohit looked steady at the other end as well as he looked to attack English spinner Jack Leach and gave India hope to put up a solid lead on a tricky Hyderabad pitch.

However, before all the action began, there was a slight delay in play as a fan barged into the ground and tried to touch Rohit’s feet. The enthusiastic fan breached the tight security and was seen wearing a number 18 jersey with 'Kohli' printed on it. Rohit did not pay much heed to the interruption as the security approached swiftly and escorted the fan out of the ground to allow the game to continue. 

Twitter took to social media to express their sentiments over the incident.

Eh kiska fan hi? Virat yaa Rohit?

Good to see fans reach out their idols!

Lucky guy!

But how weak securoty is this?

Happnens everytime!

That's surprise!

Virat 18 is 4KHD

Any how Virat played today in his absence!

Virat is proud of him!

Yeah yeah!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all