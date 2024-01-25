IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as rare rule denies England 2019 final's overthrow benefits after Rohit's lazy attempt

Rehan had managed to flick a Bumrah yorker towards deep square log and sprinted across calling for a two with Mohammed Siraj approaching the red cherry. Ben Stokes decided to go through with the call and was in danger as the throw came in from the deep but with no one covering the stumps, a lack of direct hit meant the skipper survived the potentially dangerous play. To add salt to India's wounds, Rohit had been standing by at mid-off with no attempt to back up and ended up reacting too late with the ball racing past him towards the boundary leading the umpire to signal six runs.