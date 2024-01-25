IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Stokes shrugs in surrender after being outdone by Bumrah's slow corker

The England skipper had leaned in to his aggressive skillsets after being left to contend with the tail in the final session of play and screamed away to 77, threatening to take England past the par score. Rohit Sharma responded by handing the ball to his premium pacer Bumrah and after troubling Stokes on a couple of occassions with the cutter, the right-arm quick brought out his very best to seal matters. Running in from around the stumps, Bumrah pitched the ball around leg to provoke Stokes outside his crease in an attempt to create room before allowing his cutter to work its magic. The ball turned sharply after pitching on length and bamboozled his counterpart to crash into the middle stump.