IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Stokes shrugs in surrender after being outdone by Bumrah's slow corker
Ben Stokes smiles wryly after being outdone by Bumrah's brilliance|
When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, something's bound to give and the sporting Ben Stokes was humble enough to know he was the one that had to bow down in Hyderabad. The English skipper acknowledged Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance after a perfect cutter sounded him the death rattle.
Indian bowlers turned up with aplomb on the opening day of the marquee Test series on Thursday as they bowled out the visiting English for 246 in just 64.3 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja scalping three wickets each. However, on a track that was turning square and exhibitng variable bounce from the first session itself, it was Jasprit Bumrah that unexpectedly shone courtesy with some brilliant application of the otherwise traditionally T20 skills, so much so that even Ben Stokes could not help but laud his genius.
The England skipper had leaned in to his aggressive skillsets after being left to contend with the tail in the final session of play and screamed away to 77, threatening to take England past the par score. Rohit Sharma responded by handing the ball to his premium pacer Bumrah and after troubling Stokes on a couple of occassions with the cutter, the right-arm quick brought out his very best to seal matters. Running in from around the stumps, Bumrah pitched the ball around leg to provoke Stokes outside his crease in an attempt to create room before allowing his cutter to work its magic. The ball turned sharply after pitching on length and bamboozled his counterpart to crash into the middle stump.
Stokes simply shrugged in defeat knowing he had little chance of keeping out the jaffa and Twitterati took little time to laud praise on the indian speedster.
January 25, 2024
Stokes's decision to take on Bumrah, especially when he was dominating our spinners, appears to be a bizarre choice.— Adhithya Srinivasan (@adhisrini87) January 25, 2024
Ben stokes beta masti nhi— Munna Bhaiya (@Munnabhaiya1i) January 25, 2024
Ben Stokes Bowled at 70 by Bumrah 💥#Cricket— Helvin Cardoz ❤️ (@CardozHelvin) January 25, 2024
The video U all are looking for....— Humerous (🦴 ) doctor (@Gaurabeyyyyy) January 25, 2024
Brilliant delivery from Bumrah to get Ben Stokes who looked threatening. Englan finish with 60-70 runs more than seemed likely at 155-7 but 60-70 fewer than what they’ve wanted after opting to bat first— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 25, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah's got that ball to move off the seam laterally to deceive Stokes & knock his stumps over! Champion stuff!#INDvENG— Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) January 25, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah made Ben Stokes helpless. He forget how to play Bumrah. Check Stokes reaction #INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gezWu0O3SA— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) January 25, 2024
Bumrah showed the class, what a bowl to dismissed Ben stokes .!!!!— Cricket Deewana (@Rohitpanwar29) January 25, 2024
What a Beauty From JASPRIT BUMRAH— SiD'haNt K'BR (@Sidhant_KBR6508) January 25, 2024
-JASSI JAISA KOI NAHI#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ldwsZyzQmx