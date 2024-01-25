IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Yashasvi Jaiswal ripostes Bazball's opening salvo in Hyderabad on Day 1

Ben Stokes won the toss on Thursday and opted to ball first, allowing Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley to inflict their famed brand of Bazball on the Indian pacers early on. The duo brough up the 50-run stand in just the 11th over, provoking Rohit Sharma to bring his premier spinners into play. With the pitch immediately showing signs of sharp turn and variable bounce, the run rate tumbled and it took Ravichandran Ashwin just 11 balls to strike by trapping Duckett plumb in front of 35. Crawley and Ollie Pope followed suit soon after, departing within four balls of each other, leaving Yorkshiremen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root fresh at the crease. The duo stitched together a 51-run stand but just when play the scales were on the verge of levelling out, an Axar Patel jaffa and a loose sweep by Root had the dismissed for 37 and 29 respectively. The visitors simply crumbled against the verociferous turn on offer thereon, bar a quick 23 by debutant Tom Hartley, and it took a trademark attacking 70 off 88 balls by skipper Stokes to take the team to a respectable total of 246. Ashwin, Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja ended with three scalps each while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets with brilliant cutters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma showed no signs of being troubled by the deck in response with the former thrashing Hartley to all parts of the ground. The opening stand worth 80 came quicker than run-a-ball, with Rohit Sharma contributing 24 until top edging a Jack Leach delivery, while Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the day unbeaten on 76 off just 70 deliveries on the back of nine boundaries and three maximums. The youngster will have Shubman Gill on1 4 for company at the other end when play begins on Day 2.