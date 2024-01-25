‌SA20 | Twitter abuzz as Simon Harmer’s acrobatic catch short lives post finger slash

The 34-year-old’s jubilation did not last long as he got hurt on the second ball of the succeeding over when Jimmy Neesham slashed a tossed-up delivery near the off stump towards the right hand of the bowler. Harmer dived to his right with his right hand stretched out to block the path and eventually got a thud in his little finger. Subsequently, blood was seen oozing out spontaneously and the team physio had to rush to the scene with instant ailments, leading to a Twitterverse frenzy.