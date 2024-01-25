SA20 | Twitter abuzz as Simon Harmer’s acrobatic catch short lives post finger slash
Injuries in sports are a byproduct of the rigorous hustles and bustles and tend to strike with a sudden jolt. South African all-rounder, Simon Harmer went through a similar moment in Centurion when his ecstatic celebration for an acrobatic catch shortlived post-finger injury that led to bloodshed.
Pretoria Capitals had an ordinary outing with the bat after the Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowlers ran riot on their batting order, leading to wickets in quick intervals before a 52-run sixth-wicket stand acted as a resilience to the hosts. However, Simon Harmer’s stunning catch fragmented the partnership but the jubilation was momentary as the all-rounder suffered from a bleeding finger in a space of four deliveries.
On the fourth delivery of the 14th over, Liam Dawson bowled a tossed-up delivery wide outside the off-stump line. A well-set Shane Dadswell tried to hack it without much foot movement and got the cue end of the blade on it. The ball looped over and Harmer steamed in with a forward dive from widish long off and managed to gobble the kookaburra with firm hands, which led to the dismissal.
The 34-year-old’s jubilation did not last long as he got hurt on the second ball of the succeeding over when Jimmy Neesham slashed a tossed-up delivery near the off stump towards the right hand of the bowler. Harmer dived to his right with his right hand stretched out to block the path and eventually got a thud in his little finger. Subsequently, blood was seen oozing out spontaneously and the team physio had to rush to the scene with instant ailments, leading to a Twitterverse frenzy.
