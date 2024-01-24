SA20 | Twitter reacts as vivacious Vilas and laborious Lubbe engineer Royal takedown of Super Kings

‌With the pitch offering sharp turn from the very first ball, Joburg Super Kings crawled off the blocks before Faf du Plessis fell for less than run-a-ball 17 in the sixth over to extend his horror run in the tournament. However, Leus de Plooy took a polar opposite approach and teed off straight away to take his team to 37/1 at the end of the powerplay. He struck one maximum and three hits to the fence in his 16-ball blitz of 30, thus compensating for the sedate Reeza Hendricks at the other end, until falling victim to Andile Phehlukwayo at the halfway stage of the innings. The run rate plummeted thereon courtesy of brilliant spells by Fabian Allen and Bjorn Fortuin, eventually provoking Hendricks to break the shackles in the 15th over. Striking at under 100 till then, the opener began his charge with a huge six off Tabraiz Shamsi and went on to clear the ropes twice more to end unbeaten on 79 off just 56 deliveries. Aided by Moeen Ali's rapid 12-ball cameo of 23*, the Super Kings accumulated 56 runs in the final four overs to post a competitive 168/3 on the board.